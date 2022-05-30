NEFL reports on Bellurgan, Rock, Quay and Glenmuir games

Trim Celtic 6 Bellurgan United 0

Bellurgan came up against stern opposition in league leaders Trim and fell to a heavy 6-0 away defeat at the hands of the champions of two seasons ago on Thursday night.

So the Peninsula’s seesaw campaign continues after a fine win also on their travels the previous week against Carrick. That result halted a two-match losing sequence.

Their record reads now three wins and four defeats, and no draws, so far after seven games.

Walshestown 1 Quay Celtic 2

With two Premier Division scalps this season in the Kilmessan Shield, the hosts, while lying in mid-table in Division 2, showed they had gaint-killing pedigree, and Quay could take nothing for granted as they travelled to Walshestown on Friday night for a first round cup tie.

With four league wins in a row to put them in a prime position to take over as pacesetters if they win the two games they have in-hand on leaders Trim, they were clear favourites to advance.

They duly did with a degree of comfort although the scoreline was close in the end with Walshestown scoring from a corner-kick in the last minute to provide them with a flickering hope of salvaging the tie.

Quay dominated possession with 80pc of the play, but struggled to translate it onto the score sheet, with Walshestown holding them scoreless in the first half when they restricted the Premier Division side to just one real goal opportunity.

The play opened up in the second half and Thomas Daly, signed from Warrenpoint, who emerged as their scoring hero, broke the deadlock. His fine strike from outside the box flew into the bottom corner of the net.

The introduction of brothers Fintan and Brian Brady, and the making of tactical changes, with Daly and Ryan McDonnell taking over up front from the withdrawn Adam McKenna and Dylan O’Hanlon, gave Quay more attacking thrust.

Daly struck again for his and the team’s second goal when he was put clear and rounded the Walshestown goalkeeper to stroke the ball into the net.

The Bradys each had chances to seal victory.

Instead, Walshestown gained a lifeline, but there was never much doubt about the outcome and Quay taking their place in the next round.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Ciabhan Dignam, Kian McEvoy, Gavin Smith, Seán McArdle, Oisín McCumiskey Danann Killeen, Thomas Daly, Ryan McDonnell, Dylan O’Hanlon, Adam McKenna. Subs: Fintan Brady and Brian Brady for Adam McKenna and Dylan O’Hanlon.

Duleek 4 Rock Celtic 4

The worrying form of the young Rock side continued on Friday night when they took on bottom team Duleek at the Tollstone.

Lying two places above their hosts, they looked set for a tonic win that would greatly boost their confidence and go some way to securing their Premier Division status.

After falling behind after 10 minutes, they surged into a 4-1 lead, with a four-goal spree in the space of a half an hour.

Striker Kizito Ekwueme grabbed a brace to bring his total to three goals in as many matches, including the precious winner and only score in the team’s away fixture to Carrick, on his return to the team.

Barry O’Hare converted a spot-kick, and Ronan Sands also was on target, and the Seasiders looked like they had the points in the bag.

But in the final half hour, Duleek, after three defeats in a row, staged a sensational recovery as Rock dramatically collapsed, leaving manager Shane O’Callaghan and his assistants with a headache to solve after two highly disappointing displays at home in their last two games at Sandy Lane that resulted in decisive defeats.

Rock: John Rogers, Conor McGowan, Melvin Onu, Cathal Bellew, Brendan Rogers, Mark Leavy, Oisín Meegan , Gareth Connolly, Ronan Sands, Cillian Duffy, Kizito Ekwueme (Ed Maguire), Barry O’Hare (Killian Duffy).

Kingscourt Harps 1 Glenmuir 1

Glenmuir earned a satisfactory point that they had the chances to turn into all three in this top of the table clash on Friday night between the first and second placed teams.

The result means they stay two points adrift of the leaders in the hunt for honours in Division Two.

It was a hard assignment for the young visitors and they stood up well in a tough, physical encounter, in which Harps sought to exploit their physical and height advantage by employing a long-game strategy.

That put Glenmuir to the test in the opening 20 minutes when they managed to survive the concession of some eight corners and get to half-time on even terms with the match scoreless.

They were the team indeed who had the chances to break the stalemate, creating three or four chances that fell to Kevin McArdle and the returning Tomiwa Osho, along with Eanna McArdle, each of whom could easily have scored.

They did manage to open the scoring ten minutes into the second-half when Kevin McArdle won a penalty when his cross was handled in the box by a home player. Tomiwa Osho, who was in fine scoring form bagging five goals in three games early in the campaign until he picked up an injury, coolly put away the spot kick into the bottom corner of the net.

With John Byrne replacing Liam Keenan over the hour mark, and Kevin McArdle in the resulting reshuffle dropping back into midfield, Glenmuir carved a string of good openings that should have secured the points.

Instead, Kingscourt grabbed an equaliser eight minutes from time when a curling shot from 20 yards found the bottom corner of John Burlingham’s net.

Glenmuir: John Burlingham, Mark Molloy, James Callan, Edgar Bitanis, Stephen Carron, Robert Kilgallon (Ronan Molloy 80), Liam Keenan (John Byrne 65), Kevin McArdle, Eanna McArdle, Dan Brogan, Tomiwa Osho.