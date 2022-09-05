NEFL reports – Muirhevnamor and Glenmuir take steps towards titles; Quay back to winning ways; Cup win for Bellurgan but defeat for Rock

Bay 1

Muirhevnamor 2

Mickey O’Kane continued his rich vein of goalscoring with a brace that yielded another Muirhevnamor win in their stubborn pursuit of the leaders, Trim, as they try to hold on to their Premier Division title.

Defeat for Bay in player-manager Angelo Stanley’s first game in charge, after taking over from Damien Bellew, puts them in a more perilous position, with now only five games to try and preserve their place in the top-flight.

However, they showed encouraging spirit in this game, which augurs well for the big fight they now have on hand.

They were, if anything, the better team in the first half but then, as is often the case for struggling teams, the important breaks, perhaps, went against them

For the breakthrough goal by O’Kane early in the second half, Bay protested that he was offside.

Then, 10 minutes later, the hosts went two behind when home goalkeeper Callum Mulholland’s attempted punched clearance hit his own manager and fell to the ace marksman, O’Kane, who gleefully accepted the gift.

This brought his haul to six goals in the champions’ last three outings, having bagged a hat-trick against Quay Celtic and then scored the winning goal versus Parkvilla.

To Bay’s credit, they battled back for Gavin Donnelly to cut the deficit to the minimum. But try as they did, they were unable to force a draw.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O’Connor, Angelo Stanley, Andrew McDermott, Clive Mtawali, Stephen Woods, Gustas, Patrick Connor, Gabriel, Sahnoon, Gavin Donnelly. Subs: Gauphier, Adam Larrigan.

Kells Celtic 1

Bellurgan United 3

The Peninsula outfit were happy to get through this tie and secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup. For they entered it very much depleted with eight of their regular players missing on Sunday morning as they made the trip to Meath to take on opponents challenging for promotion in Division 1.

But they pretty much controlled the game throughout, certainly after Tadhg O’Connor put them ahead after 15 minutes with a screamer of a shot from 35 yards.

They suffered a setback with Seán Murden having to retire after 10 minutes.

However, replacement Keith O’Donoghue made his mark, capitalising on good work by Alan Connor to increase the visitors’ advantage before the break.

Manager Connor sealed victory on the hour, turning in a cross by Luke Higgins at the back post.

Kells managed to pull a goal back 10 minutes from the end, but it was a mere consolation as they made their exit from the competition.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Owen Traynor, Mario Kolak Ray Finnegan, Luke Higgins, Joe Needham, Dermot Murphy, Tadhg O’Connor, John Smith, Alan Connor, Seán Murden. Subs Keith O’Donoghue, Brady Duffy, Oisín Fitzgerald.

Quay Celtic 3

Carrick Rovers 2

Quay reverted to type but showed fine character to overcome falling behind early to book their place in the quarter-finals of the North East Challenge Cup at Clancy Park on Friday night.

In their previous game in the league, they managed to keep their goal intact in the first 45 minutes for the first time in seven outings, but defeat in the end by the only goal of the match to Parkvilla effectively put paid to their title hopes.

So, really, the knockout competitions look like their big hope of silverware this season, having already qualified for the semi-finals of the Kilmessan Shield.

It was not auspicious for them when the bad habit of conceding goals in the opening half returned, going behind to what admittedly was a fine strike in the early stages.

They responded well for Dylan O’Hanlon to grab a brace to put them ahead, only then to concede a soft second goal, leaving the sides tied at the break

They were much the better team in the second period and should have comfortably secured their place in the last eight.

But they had to rely on a Thomas Daly effort 15 minutes from time to progress, and continue their good record this season against Carrick, with a resounding 6-0 win at home and a 3-3 draw, away, in the league.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Brian McGuirk, Seán McArdle, Dylan Cahill, Graham Stephens, Conor Murphy, Oisín McCumiskey, Adam McKenna, Dylan O’Hanlon, Thomas Daly, Ronan Cunningham. Subs: Seán Matthews, Chris Clarke.

Rock Celtic 3

Chord 4

A rousing late fightback by the then nine men of Rock couldn’t prevent their exit from the Challenge Cup with Chord ending the Seasiders’ five-match unbeaten run at Sandy Lane on Thursday night.

It was a nervy finish for the visitors in a tie in which a subdued Rock did themselves no favours, but a handball handed them a lifeline when trailing 3-0 with 15 minutes to go.

They fell 2-0 behind in the first half, and it looked a hopeless cause for them when Chord extended their lead less than 10 minutes into the second half to be followed four minutes later with Jack Reid being sent-off following a wild tackle on an opponent on the touchline.

However, Ronan Sands put away the spot-kick low into the corner of the net and a minute later the best move Rock produced saw Sands free in front of goal,, but from less than 12 yards, he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, Liam O’Callaghan put the outcome right back into the melting pot with a glorious, controlled finish into the top corner of the net from outside the penalty box.

Again, though, indiscipline seriously hindered the Seasiders with Conor Soraghan rashly getting himself sent-off when he pushed a Chord player in his haste to wrestle the ball from him and get on with the game.

It then looked all over for Rock when Chord broke away and made it 4-2 in the last minute, but credit to the young hosts, they kept up the fight and with over three minutes of stoppage time elapsed, Oisín Meegan was pushed in the box.

Sands, again, stepped up and took the spot-kick – and confidently scored. Unfortunately, they ran out of time, but will reflect that a poor first half display, coupled with indiscipline, proved to be their downfall.

Rock: John Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Conor Soraghan, Kevin McKenna, Conor McGowan, Ronan Sands, Jack Reid, Mark Leavy, Killian Duffy, Josh Todd (Brendan Rogers), Oisín Meegan.

Glenmuir 3

Kingscourt 2

In the big game of the week in Division 2, between the league leaders, Glenmuir snatched a last gasp goal to leapfrog Kingscourt and take over as table toppers by a point with four games to play.

In a stirring comeback, the hosts bounced back from going 2-0 behind after 15 minutes. Young striker Tomiwa Osho cancelled out the deficit with a brace of goals to set-up a thrilling victory with defender Edgar Bitanis scoring with the last kick of the match on Thursday night at Glenmuir Park.

In the corresponding first round match, the sides drew 1-1 in Kingscourt. But it didn’t look good for Glenmuir when they conceded those two early goals, having gone into this crunch encounter two points behind their title rivals.

The home side, however, gained the fillip they needed before the break when Osho showed great composure as he collected a ball cut back from the right and evaded a marker to find the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Manager Pádraig Gollogley made a couple of tweaks to his team for the second half, which included the introduction of both John Byrne and Ronan Molloy over the hour mark.

These helped the hosts to take control with Kingscourt hardly having a shot on goal in the 45 minutes.

A great, long distance pass by Stephen McDonnell, which travelled 50 yards, picked out the player that Glenmuir wanted in the free-scoring Osho. He controlled it on his knee and slid the ball past the Kingscourt goalkeeper with five minutes left to make it level pegging.

In helter-skelter finale, central defender Bitanis blasted home the winning goal from a couple of yards for what could prove the telling victory of the campaign.

Glenmuir have two home games – against Black Bull and Virginia – and their two other remaining fixtures are away to Albion Reserves and Ballyjamesduff.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Stefan McKevitt, James Callan, Chris Stewart, Edgar Bitanis, Robert Kilgallon, Stephen McDonnell, Kevin McArdle, Daniel Brogan, Conor Maguire, Tomiwa Osho. Subs: Ronan Molloy, John Byrne.