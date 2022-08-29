NEFL reports – Glenmuir earn big win, Bellurgan and Rock share four goals, as Quay lose in Navan

Parkvilla 1

Quay Celtic 0

Quay Celtic, whose title challenge has faltered, were in need of a win as they travelled to Navan on Friday to take on opponents just above them in fourth place in the Premier Division table

The points would have put them level with Parkvilla, who they narrowly defeated 2-1 in the corresponding match at home.

But after this defeat they effectively are left to concentrate on the knockout competitions to try to secure honours from their season, with two crucial ties coming up against Carrick in the Cup and Duleek in the Kilmessan Shield.

They managed two firsts in this match, negotiating the opening half without conceding a goal for the first time in seven games.

However, they were made to rue their inability to convert even one of a handful of fine scoring chances, and as the level of their play dropped in the second half, they paid the full price for their failure to find the net for the first time this season.

A mistake, dwelling on the ball, was pounced on by Parkvilla to hit what proved the winning goal 20 minutes from the end.

It was one of the few occasions that Parkvilla threatened, but they are now six points clear of Quay,

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Brian McGuirk, Seán McArdle, Kian McEvoy, Blake Stephens (Graham Stephens), Conor Murphy (Oisín McCumiskey), Brian Brady, Fintan Brady (Chris Clarke), Adam McKenna (Dylan O’Hanlon), Terence Kelly, Thomas Daly (Ronan Cunningham).

Bellurgan United 2

Rock Celtic 2

This was a re-fixed match after the referee deemed the Flynn Park pitch not playable when the sides were due to play there earlier in the season.

The points on Friday night were important to both teams as they strive to secure their Premier Division status. Possibly Bellurgan, with only three games remaining, were more in need of them but they had to be content with their first draw of the season as a much-depleted Rock fought back to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

It took a wonder strike, a top contender for Goal of the Season, from Ronan Sands, who scored twice, to gain them parity after a poor first half saw them turn round 2-1 down.

Bellurgan took the lead in the opening 10 minutes through Tadhg O’Connor and then regained it before the break after Sands equalised from the spot after Killian Duffy was taken down.

Owen Armstrong following a quickly-taken free-kick by Emmet Rogan netted the Bellurgan second goal, and Rock, with a makeshift, young but attacking unit, looked in bother.

They improved in the second half with the aid of a number of switches with the introduction of Oisín Meegan among them.

However, Bellurgan made a string of excellent scoring opportunities and while goalkeeper John Rogers was in top form, pulling off several great saves, they were left to curse their finishing in the end. Also, they felt aggrieved that Armstrong was not awarded a penalty.

As it transpired in one of the rare Rock attacking forays, Sands, from a kickout by his goalkeeper, struck a bouncing ball from near halfway and beat home goalkeeper Seán McGeough, who was well off his line, with 20 minutes remaining.

The home side launched an onslaught in the closing stages, but the young Seasiders showed a lot of character to hold out for a precious point.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough; Mario Kolak, Ray Finnegan, John Smith, Luke Higgins; Coran Lindsay, Connor Watters, Emmet Rogan, Tadhg O’Connor; Owen Armstrong, Seán Murden. Subs: Dermot Murphy, Seán McEvoy, Alan Connor.

Rock: John Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Fergal Carroll, Kevin McKenna, Conor Soraghan, Ronan Sands, Jack Reid, Mark Leavy, Killian Duffy, Liam McDonnell, Josh Todd. Sub: Oisín Meegan.

Thatch 1

Glenmuir 5

A first half hat-trick by young striker Tomiwa Osho inspired Glenmuir to a convincing win on Sunday that sets the Dublin Road outfit up nicely for a final charge to secure promotion from Division 2 of the North-East League.

Next up for Glenmuir is leaders Kingscourt, at home this Thursday, who, along with Athboy, are vying for honours in the division. Glenmuir, with the same number of games played, trail Kingscourt by two points

While a little disappointing to only draw with Walshestown the previous Sunday, when they allowed a two-goal lead slip in the closing stages, the result didn’t damage the side’s promotion prospects.

It was quickly dispelled in this outing, also away from home, with Osho banging in three goals in the first 45 minutes.

Substitute John Byrne extended the visitors lead to 4-0.

The hosts pulled a goal back, but Stephen Carron following his introduction also made his mark restoring Glenmuir’s four goal advantage to put the outcome beyond any doubt.

The winners have five games left, three at home, including the tilt with Kingscourt that is likely to have a vital bearing on where they finish.

Glenmuir: Daniel Shields, Ronan Molloy, Kyle Watters, Chris Stewart, James Callan, Éanna McArdle, Stephen McDonnell, Kevin McArdle, Conor Maguire, Daniel Brogan, Tomiwa Osho. Subs: John Byrne, Oran Murphy, Stephen Carron.