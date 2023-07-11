NEFL reports – Glenmuir and Quay progress in Cups as Bay, Bellurgan and Rock suffer defeats

Glenmuir 3

Glenmuir opened their defence of the Fitzsimons Cup with a hard-fought win on a difficult night of wind and rain on Thursday when they surrendered a 2-0 lead to the hosts who look like being their main challengers in the promotion race in Division 1.

The teams met earlier in the season when again the weather was bad and their league meeting at Glenmuir Park was abandoned as a result of a floodlight failure.

Glenmuir have known only victory in the league as they lead their division, and they continued their winning sequence by advancing on penalties in the Challenge Cup the previous week.

In this tie, they looked comfortable after establishing a 2-0 lead in the opening 25 minutes.

They took the lead after three minutes when Eoin Maguire cut the ball back from the corner of the 18-yard line and the endline and it was turned into his own net by a defender in attempting to clear.

The visitors dominated for the first 35 minutes, and centre-half Michael Adegboyega, with his first goal for the club, made it 2-0 when he headed in a free-kick at the back post which was floated in by fellow defender Stefan McKevitt from halfway.

Then, in a minute of madness, Kingscourt cancelled out the deficit. A bout of head tennis on halfway led to the hosts pulling a goal back.

Within seconds, they snatched a second to draw level, having largely played second fiddle to Glenmuir. Glens goalkeeper Dan Shields pulled off a great save, touching a smashing shot onto the crossbar, but the home centre-forward followed up to tap home the rebound.

Glenmuir defended well in the early stages of the second half as Kingscourt set about testing them from set-pieces.

They gained control again of the exchanges for Conor Maguire to whip in the winning goal at the end of a fine move with 15 minutes left. Left-full Ciarán Walsh won possession, and a fine ball put Maguire in behind the home defence, where he held it up to roll it to his namesake Conor to find the far corner of the net.

Glenmuir: Dan Shields, Ronan Molloy, Ciarán Walsh, Edgar Bitanis, Stefan McKevitt, Michael Adegboyega, Liam Keenan, Fionn Kenny, Eoin Maguire, Conor Maguire, Tomiwa Osho. Subs: Joe Byrne, Chris Stewart, James Callan, John Byrne.

Kentstown Rovers 0

Quay Celtic 1

Defender Kian McEvoy scored what proved the only goal in the first 10 minutes of Quay Celtic’s quarter-final tie on Thursday night to book their place in the semi-finals of the Kilmessan Shield, one step away from appearing for the second season running in the final of the competition.

Having lost in last year’s decider, they will be extra keen to make up for the disappointment by going one step further.

This tie, away from home, involving a second successive away trip in knockout competition, after beating Bohermeen in the Challenge Cup the previous week, was, as anticipated, not like when the sides met in the league in May when Quay ran out convincing, 5-2 winners.

Kentstown, after a poor start to life in the top-flight, have found their feet and recorded good results in the last while, including victories over Bellurgan and Parkvilla. So Quay were on their guard making the trip, and handled the task well.

But, with the scoreline delicately poised, they would have welcomed the comfort of another goal which they were deprived of in the second half.

Twice they were denied by the woodwork, striking a post and the crossbar and had a goal that they thought was legitimate disallowed for offside. Substitute Scott Hearty on his introduction converted a cross from fellow substitute Aaron Mackin.

The visitors started well and made the breakthrough when McEvoy headed home after the Kentstown ’keeper saved an initial effort from a corner-kick.

Fintan Brady had the opportunity to double their lead but stroked the ball wide from an acute angle when put through by Ryan McDonnell.

Kentstown forced a few corner-kicks but Quay dealt with the threat well.

The home side started the second half brightly, but Quay had the chances to seal the outcome.

However, they were pleased to notch up a second successive away win, which form they would like to bring into the league, and likewise to repeat this clean sheet.

Quay Celtic: Pauric McConville, Luke Gorham, Seán Mathews, Kian McEvoy, Trevor Matthews, Blake Stephens, Fintan Brady (Aaron Mackin), Ryan McDonnell, Terence Kelly, Adam McKenna (Scott Hearty), Thomas Daly.

Torro United 3

Bay FC 2

With an early kick-off, Bay were under pressure to make the venue in time and within a minute, fell behind as they bowed out of the Fitzsimons Cup on Thursday night.

They fought back for Gino Cooney to make it level pegging, but Torro restored their lead just before the break.

The hosts extended their lead with the second half barely underway and left Bay with an uphill task to salvage the tie.

They managed to reduce the deficit with 10 minutes remaining through a goal by Stefan Wesley, but were unable to force an equaliser which would have resulted in a penalty shootout.

It was a prospect that didn’t appeal to Bay who failed to understand why the game could not be played on a Sunday to avoid the unnecessary pressure on the travelling team, and facilitate extra-time, if required.

Bay: Aaron Conway, Aaron Kelly (Jamie Sherry), Clive Morati, Aaron Farnon, Pauric Browne, Gavin Donnelly, Alfonso Crespo, Taylor Murphy, Stefan Wesley, Vinny Smith (Ross McNally), Gino Cooney.

Rock Celtic 0

Chord Celtic 2

Chord Celtic gained swift revenge for their penalty shootout defeat in the Kilmessan Shield quarter-final to the Seasiders with this win that moved them up level on points with second placed Parkvilla in the North-East Premier Division.

By a strange twist in the fixtures, the teams met again on Friday night at Sandy Lane only a fortnight after their tussle in the Kilmessan Shield that went to extra-time and the sides could only be separated in a penalty contest that went to sudden death.

The Drogheda side ended the scoreless deadlock from play between the sides in the opening half, and really had the opportunities to have the points sewn up by the break.

Rock can thank goalkeeper David Hayes with his heroics with a number of top-class saves that they hadn’t.

A prime example was just before the break when he tipped over a netbound shot. Straight after the crossbar came to the Seasiders rescue when a Chord player, all on his own, should have scored with a header from right in front of the home goal.

Rock remained in with a chance of salvaging a draw as the second half progressed and they still trailed by the minimum margin.

But, in truth, they rarely, if ever, threatened to score, with Chord comfortably in command. The only time they might have scored was when Jack Reid stole in behind the visitors’ defence into the penalty box to get his head to a free-kick before the Chord goalkeeper. The attacker’s effort went wide, but the referee deemed that the goalkeeper got a touch to it and awarded a corner-kick that didn’t trouble Chord.

Rock suffered a bad blow with striker Barry O’Hare hobbling off after a tackle that yielded the offender a yellow card, with the home side protesting it should have warranted a red card.

Notwithstanding that, Hayes was the goalkeeper who was being tested, and he took off two vital saves, one out from his near post to foil an opponent who got free in along the endline.

He then made a timely advance and extended out a judicious foot to foil another Chord player on the edge of his box after the latter broke clear of the home defence.

Ultimately, it was a bad mistake by Alan Connor that presented Chord with the goal that ensured them all three points .Hayes nearly spared his blushes with a great save but the loose ball was rammed into the net just before the final whistle.

Rock: David Hayes, Pearse Duffy, Alan Connor, Jack McKenna Liam O’Callaghan, Ronan Doherty, Ed Maguire, Jack Reid (Josh Todd), Brendan Rogers, Chad McEneaney, Barry O’Hare (Paddy O’Connell).

Trim Celtic 2

Bellurgan United 1

The top against the bottom clash saw the double champions record a narrow, 2-1 victory over Bellurgan who remain rooted to the foot of the Premier Division table after Friday night’s result.

The points extended Trim’s lead at the head of affairs to four points, having been held to a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture on their home ground in April.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Conor Dorris, Ray Finnegan, Mario Kolak (Brady Duffy), Danny McDonald, Eoghan Traynor, John Smith, Seán McEvoy (Mark McArdle), Ryan Duffy (Peter McCarthy), Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor.