NEFL reports – Big wins for Muirhevnamor and Rock as Bay and Quay are beaten

Parkvilla 6

Bay FC 0

Newly-appointed manager Angelo Stanley hasn’t been able to turn Bay’s form round and they are now favourites for relegation.

However, he vowed that his side will go down fighting, aiming to win their last two matches, which by a strange twist, are against their near neighbours, Quay Celtic, home and away.

The six points should be enough to secure the Rock Road side a play-off to stay in the top-flight, having last season negotiated that route to survival, beating, ironically, the now high-riding Kentstown.

“We are determined to see it out and give it our best shot,” pledged Stanley, who, despite the scoreline, insisted he was delighted with the performance of his team on Thursday night.

The strugglers travelled with the bare 11 players, and easily could have conceded a walkover with missing players from injuries and carrying knocks and for other reasons.

“For 75 minutes, it was positive,” observed the Bay manager. It was what he described as “15 minutes of madness” when things came crashing down that resulted in their downfall. The visitors conceded four goals in that period before the break.

He pointed out then the side regrouped in the second half and gave as good as they got, although they conceded two more goals.

“We travelled with 11 men. Credit to everyone they gave a good account of themselves. It was not a 6-0 game,” the manager contended.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Clive Maroti, Shaun O’Connor, Angelo Stanley, Stephen McGuinness, Adam Larrigan, Tommy Murphy, Gavin Donnelly, Paddy Connor, Mark Larkin, Alfonso Crespo.

Trim Celtic 1

Rock Celtic 2

The holders seem to have the Indian sign over Trim in the Kilmessan Shield as they repeated their final victory in the competition last December over the league leaders on Thursday night to book another decider date in the competition against neighbours Quay Celtic.

Incidentally, the scoreline between the sides was the exact same as in the final last season, only it took the Seasidersers extra-time to prevail and lift the Shield for the first time.

With morale boosted by a vital win over Bay in their last outing to give their chances a big lift of holding onto their place in the top division, they also displayed the same resilience to come from behind that paved the way to that success.

Shane O’Callaghan and his management team of Jasok Mok and Paul Scanlon devised a game plan for the semi-final and it worked to overcome the competition favourites.

The long time spent on the training ground yielded the reward that the Seasiders desired and prompted O’Callaghan to compliment his young charges on a “fantastic performance.”

Trim have suffered only one defeat all season in the league, and are odds on favourites to make up for last year’s disappointment of losing out to Muirhevnamor for the title. As indeed they were to avenge the defeat by Rock in this competition, having already inflicted a 6-0 defeat on the Seasiders back in June in the league.

But as so often is the case knockout competition proved a different kettle of fish and certainly in the Kilmessan Shield as far as Rock is concerned. Although quite inexperienced, and having had to adapt to playing without a recognised striker with all at their disposal unavailable for one reason or other.

The club is in a rebuilding phase and the frustrations that result from inconsistent form has been part of the management team’s lot this season. However, the young squad have shown they are progressing and certainly this result is proof, especially in the manner that they successfully fought back after falling behind.

The tie didn’t produce a lot of scoring chances, and it was significant that Trim took the lead from a free-kick outside the penalty box that was smashed into the top corner of the net, giving goalkeeper John Rogers no opportunity of saving short of the half hour.

Rock responded to the challenge after the break, and drew level on roughly the hour mark. After a series of shots was blocked in the Trim goalmouth Jack Reid pounced to apply a fine finish from roughly the penalty spot.

It was then that Rock showed their character and their work on the training ground paid off as they defended resolutely to soak up quite a lot of pressure from Trim.

They managed to construct a number of threatening counter attacks and seven minutes from time struck for the winner. Reid this time turned provider as he put Oisín Meegan through the Trim defence and the latter netted a precious goal for the second game in a row.

Rock: John Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Kevin McKenna, Connor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Ronan Sands, Ed Maguire, Conor Soraghan (Liam McDonnell), Feidhelm Joyce, Oisín Meegan, Jack Reid.

Quay Celtic 1

MP FC 2

Quay made a quick exit from FAI Junior Cup just like in the Leinster Junior Cup when defeated also in the first round.

On Friday night their fate was sealed in extra time which however counts as their third defeat at Clancy Park this season.

Their conquerors from the Sunday major division of the Leinster Senior League showed a real hunger and intent that can only stand the young Quay outfit in good stead in their future development.

The Dublin outfit defied playing with a man short from midway through the first half to book their place in the second round.

Their goalkeeper was dismissed when he unceremoniously upended Thomas Daly, racing out of his penalty box to bring a halt to the Quay attacker as he broke clear of the visitors defence.

The visitors replaced him with a substitute goalkeeper and managed to maintain the stalemate until the break.

Quay edged the scoring opportunities, with Daly and Terence Kelly each shooting wide. But home goalkeeper Eddie Maguire had to be smart down to push a deflected shot round a post.

Brian McGuirk skied a good opportunity over the crossbar from inside the 18-yard box when set up by Daly when the second half got underway.

The visitors’ determination was typified in the manner in which they capitalised on what was not the most promising of situations with their centre-forward turning and burying a shot into the corner of the net.

Quay applied strong pressure and this yielded the equaliser in perhaps a little fortuitous manner when Oisín McCumiskey’s wonderfully struck corner-kick ended up in the visitors net with ten minutes remaining.

The tie was decided when MP struck immediately for what proved the decisive goal with extra-time just started. Again the hunger to make the slightest opportunity count was in evidence.

Quay had enough time left to salvage a draw but failed to carve out clear-cut openings as their opponents remained resolutely defiant. Their best opening fell to Kian McEvoy whose header from a corner-kick flew over the crossbar.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Chris Clarke, Seán Mathews (Graham Stephens), Blake Stephens, Kian McEvoy, Conor Murphy, Brian McGuirk, Oisín McCumiskey, Terence Kelly, Fintan Brady (Ronan Cunningham), Thomas Daly (Scott Hearty).

Muirhevnamor 5

Duleek 0

The champions, as is in their make-up, are not giving up their title lightly.

They shrugged off the bad blow of surrendering three precious points, which were taken off them for playing a not properly registered player against relegation bound Bay.

Duleek look another team also heading for the first division next season, ending their long tenure in the top flight.

This defeat leaves the Meath club rooted with Bay at the bottom of the table, both on ten points, but Duleek at least have a possible escape route with four games to play, two more than Bay.

Mickey O’Hare with a brace brought his tally to nine goals in the last five games. Paddy O’Connell was also on target for the second successive match, along with Chad McEneaney and Gary Clarke completed the champions’ tally.

The champions with the deducted three points dropped into a share of third place with Parkvilla. The sides remain tied after the weekend results, with the Meath side also recording a big win over Bay, but have a game less played.