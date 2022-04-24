NEFL reports – Bellurgan, Muirhevnamor, Quay, Glenmuir and Bay

Bellurgan United players celebrate their first goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Flynn Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Bellurgan United 5 Muirhevnamor 4

Bellurgan caused a surprise in a high-scoring encounter at a windy Flynn Park on Friday night to leave the champions still searching for their first win as they have endured a troubled start to the season under new manager David Crawley.

The Peninsula side hit them with four goals in the second half after trailing 2-1 at the break , and held out in the face of a sustained barrage by the kingpins in the closing 25 minutes.

Veteran strikers Paudi Hearty and Martin Smith, who has rejoined the club, came on to score a goal apiece to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

However, they couldn’t force an equaliser, although coming close, hitting the home crossbar.

A lot of credit is due to Bellurgan whose manager Alan O’Connor yet again had to turn out, and then lost the experienced defensive duo of Ray Finnegan and John Smyth within the space of five minutes in the first half.

Goalkeeper Seán McGeough also picked up an injury and was forced to carry on with no natural replacement.

Both sides were missing players, and the champions also had their problems during the game, with goalkeeper David Cooney, deputising for brother Michael, having to come off and Jimmy Cooney had to take over between the posts.

Seán Murden opened the scoring after 10 minutes, but Muirhevnamor turned matters right round, with Luke Gorham nabbing a brace to put them 2-1 ahead at the break. One was from the spot, with Tiarnan Mulvenna earning the penalty.

Bellurgan launched a scoring blitz early in the second half, with the wind playing a part in two of the goals and another disappointingly for the champions resulted from a set-piece.

Tadgh O’Connor grabbed a brace, and Murden added his second, while Luke Higgins netted what proved the decisive goal in the end following the Muirhevnamor stirring fight back.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Aaron Farnon, John Smyth, Adam Bolton, Ray Finnegan, Connor Watters, Emmet Rogan, Tadhg O’Connor, Seán Murden, Luke Higgins, Alan O’Connor. Subs Ryan Duffy, Adam Roddy, Daimanas Cerneckis, Joseph Quinn.

Muirhevnamor: David Cooney, Oisín Maher, Mark Traynor, Conal Doyle, Brian Begley, Gary Clarke, Ruairí Cooney, Ciarán McGuigan, Paul Mallon, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Luke Gorham. Subs: Jimmy Cooney, Paudi Hearty, Martin Smith, Matthew Egan.

Quay Celtic 2 Parkvilla 1

Quay Celtic snatched a late winner to earn a hard fought for three points, having had to play with 10 men for two thirds of the way at a very blustery Clancy Park on Friday night.

After losing their opening game, this was the shot in the arm that Johnny Winters’ men sought, and was especially welcome with a string of players not available.

The unpredictable nature of the wind really added to Quay’s task as it looked like it was against them in the second half, like in the first period.

However, they dug in and grabbed a bonus with Oisín McCumiskey securing the decisive goal in the 91st minute, after substitute Ryan McDonnell and Terence Kelly combined to make the opening.

A crucial part in the result was the introduction of Michael Achums to fill the left-back role, vacated with the sending off of Seán Mathews.

The visitors took advantage of the extra man to get back on level terms just before the break.

Adam McKenna gave the home side the lead in the opening 10 minutes, latching on to a great through ball to put it underneath the Pakvilla goalkeeper’s legs.

The visitors started to enjoy a good share of the possession, and the loss of Mathews certainly upset Quay.

They stabilised matters with Achums’ appearance after the break, and defended resolutely, with Pauric McConville, having made the switch from the champions Muirhevnamor, not overly exerted in goal on his debut for the side.

Quay: Pauric McConville, Dylan Cahill, Seán Mathews, Seán McArdle, Kian McEvoy, Oisín McCumiskey, Dannan Killeen, Aaron Mackin (Michael Achums),Conor Murphy, Terence Kelly, Adam McKenna (Ryan McDonnell).

Walshestown 2 Glenmuir 3

Kevin McArdle marked his return to the Glenmuir side after injury by scoring twice in their 3-2 win over Walshestown on Thursday night.

Glenmuir started the campaign with an away draw with Virginia, and Walshestown displayed their pedigree by beating two Premier Division sides, Muirhevnamor along with Bay, in the season opening group stages of the Kilmessan Shield.

They underlined that they are a force to be reckoned with by cancelling out a two goal deficit after McArdle struck twice in the first half to put his side seemingly in a comfortable position.

He found the net after five minutes with a good finish at the back post. The ball was pulled back after a nice move down the right.

The home side dominated the first half hour, and should have added to their tally.

McArdle, however, capitalised on another good move, again down the right, involving six or seven passes, and the ball was cut back from the endline for him to slot it home with his left foot.

Glenmuir started well in the second half and had a couple of really good chances to further increase the lead.

Instead, from the ball being blocked on the goalline for the second of those opportunities, Walshestown broke swiftly the length of the pitch and the referee awarded a harsh penalty against Ryan Del Duca. They duly converted to leave just a goal between the sides.

Soon over the hour mark, Walshestown drew level from a long clearance that enabled their attacker to find the home net.

Manager Padraig Gollogley shuffled his side with the introduction of Ronan Molloy who energised their midfield, and they grabbed the winner.

From a long clearance, 16 year-old Tomiwa Osho was taken down, and the referee pointed to the spot. The teenager had the confidence to take the penalty and put it away with aplomb to notch his third goal in two games. More importantly, it secured his side an important first win.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Ryan Del Duca (Ronan Molloy), Chris Stewart, Edgar Bitanis, Eanna McArdle, Liam Keenan, Jake Cunningham, Mark Molloy (Daniel Brogan), Kevin McArdle (Stephen Carron), Tomiwa Osho (Oran Murphy).

Bay FC 2 Kentstown 3

Kentstown turned the tables on Bay as they gained revenge for defeat in the 2021 promotion/relegation play-off decider in February on Sunday

Bay started the brighter with Paddy Connor and Shaun O’Connor both going close to scoring. The Rock Road men eventually took the lead when great work by Alan Dyas led to the opener, zipping a pass across goal for debutant Sam Ezenwaka to tap home.

Moments later, it was 2-0 for Bay when Ezenwaka turned provider, playing a lovely through ball for Gavin Donnelly to round the ’keeper and slot home.

Bay continued to control the game and Dyas went close with a rasping shot that narrowly missed the top corner.

Kentstown came into the game for the final 10 minutes of the half, but failed to test ’keeper Kevin Mullen and it finished 2-0 at the break.

The old cliché ‘a game of two halves’ springs to mind as Kentstown controlled the second half. They pulled a goal back early on when Leo Mendes curled a fine effort home and buoyed by this, continued to dominate the game

Their equaliser came in fortuitous circumstances, though, as the flag went up for a throw. The referee didn’t see it and allowed play to continue for the resulting cross to be headed home.

The visitors were lucky to keep 11 players on the pitch after a last ditch tackle by the last man outside the box resulted in a free for Bay.

It was Bay who seen out the game with 10 men after Stephen Woods was sent-off and the resulting pressure paid off for Kentstown, who grabbed an 88th minute winner after a mistake in the Bay box.

For Bay, this was their third straight defeat since the season started.

Bay: Kevin Mullen, Clive Matwali (Brian McCloskey 80), Shaun O’Connor, Andy McDermott, Michael Adegboyega, Paddy Connor, Stephen Woods, Alfonso Crespo, Sam Ezenwaka, Gavin Donnelly (Ronald Achums 75), Alan Dyas (G Solares 80).