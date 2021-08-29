NEFL | Quay maintain promotion push with Albion victory

Quay Celtic kept the pressure on leaders Termonfeckin with a win over promotion rivals Albion Rovers.

O’Neill’s Division 1

Quay Celtic 3

Albion 1

Quay have their sights firmly set on second place and are keeping the pressure on runaway Division 1 leaders Termonfeckin who were ten points out in front before this game.

Quay showed great resilience to chalk up a second win in a row after downing the leaders last week. They were missing ten players on Friday night at Clancy Park, but this didn’t stop them completing the double over Albion, and take over second spot on their own with Kentstown who shared it with them beaten by Chord the same night.

They beat the visitors away earlier in the season. The introduction of new signings Terence Kelly and Eimhin Caldwell made an important contribution while Albion losing a man to a red card ten minutes from the break also was a help.

Both players are making a return to the club, and certainly will add welcome competition for places when Quay get back the missing players, who are were unavailable due to injuries, work and holidays.

The situation afforded three players the chance to make a first start for the team, Ciabhan Dignam at left back, Caldwell in mid-field and Taylor Murphy up front.

Two fine passages of play paved the way for Quay to score twice in the first-half. Brian Brady notched the first with a fine strike from the edge of the box that the Albion goalkeeper couldn’t hold.

Taylor marked his full debut by scoring the second, finishing off a move involving Fintan Brady and fellow debutant Caldwell.

Albion were reduced to ten men as a result of the referee issuing two yellow cards to one of their players .

However, Albion appeared to be spurred on by the handicap after the break and cut the deficit to the minimum.

Quay responded by starting to play again in fluent and incisive fashion. They won a free-kick and with normal free taker Brian Brady having left the pitch, Dannan Killeen took responsibility and bent it into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Both sides had half chances to score after that , but the scoreline remained the same although Quay also had Sean McArdle dismissed before the end after receiving a second yellow card.

Quay: Seamus Quigley, Dylan Cahill, Ciabhan Dignam, Kian McEvoy, Sean McArdle, Dannan Killeen, Brian Brady, Aaron Mackin, Eimhin Caldwell, Fintan Brady, Taylor Murphy (Terence Kelly 65).