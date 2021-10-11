NEFL | Quay hit Premier outfit Duleek for six

Jack Wall of Duleek and Ciabhan Dignam of Quay Celtic in action on Sunday afternoon.

Kian McEvoy of Duleek and Sean Kennedy of Duleek try to push each other off the ball during Sunday's match in Duleek.

Danann Killeen of Quay Celtic and Duleek's Robert Daly clash during their match in Duleek on Sunday.

A clash of heads between Quay Celtic’s Adam McKenna and Duleek goalkeeper Adam Byrne resulted in a yellow card for Byrne and a 1-0 lead for Quay from the resulting free kick.

Danann Killeen celebrates opening the scoring for Quay Celtic in Duleek on Sunday.

A neat finish by Quay's Oisin McCumiskey past Adam Byrne in the Duleek goal on Sunday.

Duleek 1

Quay Celtic 6

Quay bounced back in sensational fashion from their heavy league defeat to Ardee in their last outing by trouncing premier division Duleek to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Tully Bookmakers Cup.

It’s a daunting assignment for all sides visiting the Tollstone, but Quay with a much changed side made light of the task, and shrugged off the loss of main striker Adam McKenna mid way through the first-half.

His eye injury was the one shadow on a very bright outing for Quay as they enter the crucial last phase in their comeback season in the league.

Fintan Brady revelled in taking on the goalscoring burden, hitting a second half hat-trick to end up with a terrific four goal haul.

Dannan Killeen set them on the road to victory with a great free-kick. Oisin McCumiskey who replaced McKenna slotted home the side’s second when released one on one with the home goalkeeper.

Brady then put his name to his first and the side’s third goal, and the score stood at three nil at the break.

Duleek pulled a goal back from a free-kick after the break, but Brady led an emphatic response by Quay, tacking on three more goals before the end.

Quay: Daniel Shiels, Ciabhan Dignam, Dylan Cahill, Sean McArdle, Cian McEvoy, Brian Brady, Dannan Killeen, Aaron Mackin, Taylor Murphy (Ronan Cunningham 75), Adam McKenna (Oisin McCumiskey), Fintan Brady.