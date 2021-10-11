NEFL | Quay hit Premier outfit Duleek for six

Tully Bookmaker’s Challenge Cup
Quay bounced back in sensational fashion from their heavy league defeat to Ardee in their last outing by trouncing premier division Duleek to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Tully Bookmakers Cup.
It’s a daunting assignment for all sides visiting the Tollstone, but Quay with a much changed side made light of the task, and shrugged off the loss of main striker Adam McKenna mid way through the first-half.
His eye injury was the one shadow on a very bright outing for Quay as they enter the crucial last phase in their comeback season in the league.
Fintan Brady revelled in taking on the goalscoring burden, hitting a second half hat-trick to end up with a terrific four goal haul.
Dannan Killeen set them on the road to victory with a great free-kick. Oisin McCumiskey who replaced McKenna slotted home the side’s second when released one on one with the home goalkeeper.
Brady then put his name to his first and the side’s third goal, and the score stood at three nil at the break.
Duleek pulled a goal back from a free-kick after the break, but Brady led an emphatic response by Quay, tacking on three more goals before the end.
Quay: Daniel Shiels, Ciabhan Dignam, Dylan Cahill, Sean McArdle, Cian McEvoy, Brian Brady, Dannan Killeen, Aaron Mackin, Taylor Murphy (Ronan Cunningham 75), Adam McKenna (Oisin McCumiskey), Fintan Brady.