NEFL | Quay cling to second despite heavy defeat

Ardee Celtic 5

Quay Celtic 1

In a turn up in form fifth placed Ardee dealt a blow to the losers hopes of promotion from division 1 on Friday night at Townspark.

The result and performance of Quay was in stark contrast to their 5-3 win the previous Monday over Donacarney and indeed was a night to forget.

Vastly experienced goalkeeper Seamus Quigley will certainly want to erase it from his memory with three of the Ardee goals he might have prevented.

But the good thing for Quay is that regardless of results at the weekend involving the teams just beneath them, they will hold onto second place.

A couple of mistakes helped Ardee to race into a three nil lead in the first half.

Aaron Mackin reduced the deficit with a fine goal controlling a ball across the Ardee box with his right foot and shooting to the home net with his left.

The home side didn’t really pose much trouble in the second period, but a further mistake enabled them to restore their three goal lead, and substitute Dan Kerr with a great strike made it 5-1.

Earlier in the week Quay playing with verve and cohesion twice fought back from being behind to defeat Donacarney.

Fintan Brady grabbed a brace, and Aaron Mackin, Adam McKenna with a great free-kick and Brian McGuirk scored a goal each.

Quay: Seamus Quigley, Stephen Callan, Ciabhan Dignam, Dylan Cahill, Sean McArdle, Johnny Winters, Brian McGuirk, Aaron Mackin, Francis Quigley, Ronan Cunningham, Adam McKenna.