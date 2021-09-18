NEFL | Quay Celtic come from behind to advance in Tully Cup

Quay Celtic 2

Slane Wanderers 1

Quay Celtic eased the disappointment of exiting the Kilmessan Shield by advancing to the next round of the Tully Bookmaker’s Cup.

Against opponents playing three divisions below them, and indeed in the lower half of division four, a shock appeared to be on the cards when Slane took an early lead, but the home side struck back twice before the break and that’s how it stayed despite a late scare that saw Slane have a goal chalked off for offside.

Quay were once again handicapped by missing central defenders, six to be precise, forcing manager Johnny Winters and fellow veteran Derek McCabe to make up a makeshift pairing.

Quay dominated the game, with 70% of the play, but couldn’t translate it onto the score sheet.

Over the course of the game Adam McKenna struck the post three times, and among other excellent opportunities Dylan O’Hanlon with only the Slane goalkeeper to beat failed to score.

So it was somewhat of a struggle with Slane actually going ahead, conceding what was a messy goal from the home side’s point of view.

After a Quay attack broke down, they appeared to deal with a long ball with a good tackle, but a Slane attacker availed of a kind bounce to shoot to the home net.

However, Fintan Brady cancelled out that goal when he rounded the visiting right back and drilled a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Eighteen year-old Taylor Murphy crowned his best display so far for the team by putting the side ahead before the break. Fine play enabled him enter the penalty box and turned inside an opponent to find the net.

That was the end of the scoring, although Quay practically owned the ball in the second half.

Adam McKenna who struck the Slane post in the first half twice repeated the act and O’Hanlon had that chance when put in one on one with the goalkeeper.

Substitute Joe Dunne couldn’t make a proper connection when fellow substitute Francie Quigley smacked the ball across the face of goal.

Then close to the end the home side breathed a sigh of relief when Slane put the ball in the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

So Quay advance to the third round of the main knockout competition, the winners of which are presented with the Tully Cup.

Quay: Seamus Quigley, Brian McGuirk, Johnny Winters, Derek McCabe, Ciabhan Dignam, Ronan Cunningham, Brian Brady, Fintan Brady, Taylor Murphy, Adam McKenna, Dylan O’Hanlon . Subs Joe Dunne for Fintan Brady; Stephen Callan for Brian McGuirk and Francie Quigley for Taylor Murphy.