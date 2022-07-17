Louth

NEFL – Quay advance in Cup ahead of Dundalk derby date with Muirhevnamor

Bellurgan lose at home to Kentstown

Quay Celtic players celebrate Thomas Daly's goal in their win over OMP on Friday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Quay Celtic players celebrate Thomas Daly's goal in their win over OMP on Friday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

argus

Quay Celtic 4 OMP United 1

Quay gained a confidence restoring win to advance in the Challenge Cup, but, of more immediate importance, it should provide a boost going into their next game that could have a vital bearing on their prospects for challenging for the Premier Division title.

