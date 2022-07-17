NEFL – Quay advance in Cup ahead of Dundalk derby date with Muirhevnamor

Quay Celtic 4 OMP United 1

Quay gained a confidence restoring win to advance in the Challenge Cup, but, of more immediate importance, it should provide a boost going into their next game that could have a vital bearing on their prospects for challenging for the Premier Division title.

They meet the champions and next door neighbours Muirhevnamor on Friday, with the latter seizing the opportunity, with Quay engaged in the Cup on Friday night, to replace them in fourth place.

There was no question, Quay needed a win to get back on track after losing their last two league games to Rock Celtic and Bellurgan, sides who are more likely to be seeking to pick up points to preserve their top-flight status.

This had the potential to be a difficult assignment with the Navan side leading the way in the First Division from which Quay regained their Premier status last season. The hosts showed what they are capable of with the quality of their football, and scored some terrific goals, with Terence Kelly leading the way with a hat-trick.

An early lead helped to settle nerves after the two damaging league defeats. Danann Killeen released Kelly, the scoring hero on the night, from a free-kick, and the home forward made his way into the box, past the full back, and shot low and hard past the goalkeeper.

OMP equalised, reacting quicker than the home defenders to score, when goalkeeper Eddie Maguire parried a shot.

Young full-back Chris Clarke put Thomas Daly in possession to round the full-back and hit a peach of a shot to the far top-corner to restore Quay’s lead.

Kelly scored his second, finishing off a fine move involving full-back Kian McEvoy and Adam McKenna, who combined to set up the striker to beat the OMP goalkeeper again, and leave it 3-1 at the break.

Dylan O’Hanlon had a good chance in the half but shot straight at the goalkeeper when he could have further increased Quay’s advantage.

However, Kelly fittingly wrapped up victory when he completed his hat-trick midway through the second half, with brothers Brian and Fintan Brady beautifully doing the spadework.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Kian McEvoy, Christopher Clarke, Seán McArdle (Brian McGuirk), Dylan Cahill, Danann Killeen (Conor Murphy), Oisín McCumiskey (Brian Brady), Adam McKenna, Thomas Daly (Cibhan Dignam), Terence Kelly, Dylan O'Hanlon (Fintan Brady).

Bellurgan 0 Kentstown Rovers 1

Bellurgan found it hard to draw consolation from this agonising defeat. Nevertheless, coming on the back of a precious win over Quay to end a five-game losing run, there were causes for encouragement, not least that they stemmed the flow of the concession of goals, and played their part in a cracking game, despite the scarcity of goalmouth incident.

Referee Paul Rooney richly earned plaudits for the excellent manner in which he handled the game that was heading for a draw.

But the lingering taste is the sloppy manner in which Bellurgan conceded the all-important goal that consolidated second position in the Premier Division table for Kentstown.

The visitors capitalised on a mistake by the home side as the action moved into the closing 15 minutes, who failed to avail of two chances to clear the danger before Kentstown hit the home net.

Neither side posed much goal threat in the course of the 90 minutes, but Bellurgan will look back on the fact that they fashioned the two best chances in the early stages.

Kentstown were unlucky not to add a second goal near the end when they struck the Bellurgan post.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Luke Higgins, Mario Kolak, Colm Farrell, Ray Finnegan, John Smith (Joe Needham HT), Conor Watters, Emmet Rogan, Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor, Seán Maguire. Other subs: Alan Connor for Owen Armstrong, Seán McEvoy for Farrell, Ryan Duffy for Maguire.

Duleek 2 Muirhevnamor 4

The champions are quietly going about their business and moved into the top four, swapping places with near neighbours Quay Celtic, who they next meet following this defeat of opponents sharing the bottom spot.

The winners have only been beaten once this season, with five draws hindering their defence of the title, but they are breathing down the neck of the top teams, and will play an important part in the destination of silverware this season.

They recovered from falling behind on Friday night having made the trip to the always difficult venue to gain points of the Tollstone.

They reacted really well to the setback to score twice and lead going into the break.

Gary Clarke scored with a great free-kick to equalise, and Brendan Hughes nabbed their second goal.

Micky O’Kane stretched their lead early in the second half.

An unfortunate own goal by Paul Mallon put Duleek back in with a real chance of salvaging something from the game.

However, Chad McEneaney crowned an excellent game for the winners by scoring their fourth goal, and sealed victory.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Brian Begley, Ciarán McGuigan, Paul Mallon, Oisín Maher, Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke, Mathias, Cody Magill, Chad McEneaney, Micky O’Kane. Subs: Seamus Reid, Sid Banda.