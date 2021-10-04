NEFL | No hint of a shock as Blues ease into last eight

Muirhevnamor 6

Termonfeckin 1

Leading scorer Marc Griffin spearheaded a spanking win for the hosts as they exposed the gulf between the top of the premier and first division of the North East League at Muirhevnamor when marching into the last 16 of the Tully cup.

Striker Griffin added four more goals to his impressive season’s haul to reduce the odds of his side completing the double, and indeed a possible treble with them in the semi-final of the Commemorative Cup, marking the league’s 40th anniversary.

For Termonfeckin leading the way in the first division, with 11 wins and just one defeat in their 12 outings, this was a chastening experience against their counterparts in the top flight.

Griffin provided the hosts with a two goal cushion at the break, scoring once from play, and the other from the spot.

That lead was quickly extended after the break, with two goals in the space of a minute, with Griffin completing his hat-trick and Vinny Smith nabbing the other.

At this juncture Termonfeckin mounted a rally, during which an exposed Michael Cooney made two excellent saves in quick succession

He also denied the visitors when staring down the barrel of another attacker, and blocked his shot with a swift advance out of his goal.

Muirhevnamor re-asserted their supremacy and notched two more goals before the end, and had clear opportunities to tack on a couple more.

The two goals were excellently crafted and taken, with Vinny Smith breaking free and from the endline picked out Griffin who tucked the cross away with panache.

Griffin’s partner Ciaran Sheelan was the provider slipping an astute pass through the Terrmonfeckin defence in the penalty box for Philip Duffy to dink it delightfully into the net.

Termonfeckin were rewarded for their spirited effort with a consolation goal before the end.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Brian Begley, Luke Gorham, Mickey O’Kane, Mark Traynor, Philip Duffy, Darren Meenan, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Vinny Smith, Ciaran Sheelan, Marc Griffin. Subs used Brendan Hughes, Nathan Murphy, Dylan Weaving.