NEFL | Muirhevna Mór too good for minnows in Cup

40th Anniversary Cup

Kells Celtic 0

Muirhevnamor 6

Only one outcome could have been anticipated in this tie in the 40th anniversary cup with 44 places separating the teams.

The hosts occupy a place in the bottom half of the second division and Muirhevnamor sit proudly at the top of the premier division on the back of a nine match unbeaten run, with one draw and the rest wins.

Despite only having the bare 11 players the visitors were still much too good for Kells, and by agreement the referee blew the final whistle 25 minutes before the end.

By then Ciaran Sheelan had bagged his first hat-trick for Muirhevnamor, and but for a string of wonderful saves by the Kells goalkeeper the winners could have run up double figures.

Sheelan put them ahead after five minutes. Brendan Hughes who formed a central midfield partnership with Marc Griffin, made it two-nil after half an hour.

Manager Jason McConville had to juggle his scarce resources with players on holidays and missing for other reasons, and Mickey O’Kane and Philip Duffy deputised in the heart of their defence, not that they or stand-in goalkeeper Pauric McConville were troubled much.

Paudie Hearty added a third before the break.

Brian O’Connor struck straight after the break to further stretch his side’s lead, and then Sheelan tagged on two more to complete his hat-trick and secure a handy passage to the next round in the competition.

Muirhevnamor: Pauric McConville, Cian Jeffers, Nathan Murphy, Mickey O’Kane Philip Duffy, Brendan Hughes, Marc Griffin, Brian O’Connor, Chad McEneaney, Paudie Hearty, Ciaran Sheelan.