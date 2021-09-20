NEFL | League leaders prove too strong for Glenmuir

Daniel Mulligan, Glenmuir United heads the ball away from Darren McQuillan, Johnstown during the NEFL Division 2 league game at Glenmuir Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Kevin McArdle, Glenmuir United races for the ball, alongside John Moran and Adam Ivers, Johnstown during the NEFL Division 2 league game at Glenmuir Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Edgar Bitanis, Glenmuir United nicks the ball away from Adam Ivers, Johnstown during the NEFL Division 2 game at Glenmuir Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Glenmuir 2

Johnstown 7

Taking on the league leaders looked a daunting prospect for Glenmuir following a draw with the bottom team in division 2 the previous weekend, and dropping four points to two teams in the bottom three in their last two games.

So it proved on Friday night at Glenmuir Park, as Johnstown strengthened their hold on top spot, having entered the match with a four point lead. What’s more they showed they were somewhat a cut above the teams in the division.

They also effectively ended the host’s hopes of winning the division, whatever about securing the runners-up spot. But to do that they will need to string together a sequence of good results between now and the end of the season.

They found themselves three goals adrift at the interval, and then mounted a spirited fightback. Kevin McArdle gave them a lifeline when he scored from the spot after his namesake Eanna was taken down in the penalty box.

Then they looked right back in with a realistic chance of taking something from the game when following a melee in the Johnstown box, Robert Mackin turned an opponent and shot through a crowd of players from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Buoyed at this stage, the home side pressed for an equaliser, only to leave themselves exposed in defence, and Johnstown seized the opportunity to tag on a couple of goals, .

Glenmuir tried right to the end, but the leaders added a two more goals to run out convincing winners.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Liam McKenny, Edgar Bitanis, Willie Kelly(captain), Daniel Mulligan, Eanna McArdle, Conor Mackin, Ronan Molloy, Kevin McArdle, Robert Mackin, Brendan Sheils. Subs used Shane Taaffe, Aaron Casey. Ross Mulpeter.