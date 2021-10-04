NEFL | Heavy defeat plunges Bay to bottom

Trim Celtic 5

Bay FC 1

The result on Sunday sent current champions Trim to the top and Bay to the very bottom of the premier division of the North East League, with OMP’s victory over Rock lifting them two points above Bay.

The scoreline flattered the home side but they were full value for the three points.

Bay started the better side with Paddy Connor hitting the crossbar from a corner and from the resulting move Barry Carr lashed home a strike into the far corner to grab his first goal since joining them with only five minutes gone.

Trim went close moments after the restart, a deflected strike hitting the foot of the post and going back across goal.

They equalised soon after, dropping a ball over the top of the visitors defence for Aaron Williams to slot home.

The remainder of the half was an even affair with the best chances falling tor Bay. Alan Dyas beat the oncoming keeper to the ball and was unlucky to see his strike cleared off the line.

Carr also was unfortunate not to double his tally when the ball fell to him and he lifted it over the ‘keeper’s head and went just wide.

Trim went down the other end and fizzed a great ball across the six yard box but nobody was there for a simple tap in. Dean Courtney cut in from the left to let a strike go that went just over.

Then just before the half time whistle Dyas had a glorious chance to put Bay back in front, skipping past his man in the box only again for a defender to clear his effort off the line.

Trim came out a different side in the second half and after ten minutes took the lead with a well worked goal down the left.

Moments later they increased their lead from a corner and the game was all but put to bed before the hour mark when they added a fourth, Trim notching three goals inside seven minutes against a shell-shocked Bay side.

Substitutes Travis Crowley and Sheriff Ayoade tested the Trim keeper but it was Trim who added a fifth goal at the death to put a flattering look on the scoreline in a very competitive game.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O’ Connor, Clive Mtwalti (Corneliu Nazari 66), Gaither Diatazula(Cameron Lawal 75), Micheal Adegboyega, Tyler Chiduza, Marcel Ekwueme, Alfonso Crespo (Travis Crowley 70), Paddy Connor (Ronnick Achums 66), Barry Carr Sheriff Ayoade 70), Alan Dyas.