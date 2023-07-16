NEFL – Glenmuir maintain title charge; Quay lose title ground; More misery for Bellurgan

Quay Celtic 2

Quay Celtic have struggled with consistency, and this game was another instance when a couple of bad mistakes cost them the points on Friday night and at this stage, they look to be out of the race for the title.

They probably have not been helped by the fact that, for one reason or another, they haven’t been able to field a settled defence. They were missing Kian McEvoy, for this match, who was the match-winner but was sent-off at the end of the previous week’s encounter with the same opposition in the Kilmessan Shield.

Still, the visitors managed to take the lead with Scott Hearty heading in a cross by Thomas Daly.

They made then what proved to be two crucial errors that enabled Kentstown to erase the deficit and take the lead.

The visitors were forced into two changes through injury at the break, with Seán McArdle and Luke Gorham having to be replaced by Graham Stephens and Seán Mathews.

Kentstown extended their lead, which Quay reduced to the minimum following a free-kick from which it was not clear who got the decisive touch

The visitors created chances to peg back the home side, the nearest being when Daly struck a post. Ryan McDonnell had a couple of efforts deflected wide, and Aaron Mackin volleyed just over the crossbar.

Quay Celtic: Eddie Maguire, Oisín McCumiskey, Seán Mathews (Graham Stephens), Seán McArdle (Aaron Mackin), Trevor Matthews, Blake Stephens, Ryan McDonnell, Luke Gorham (Ronan Cunningham), Adam McKenna (Scott Hearty), Thomas Daly.

Glenmuir 3

Ardee Celtic 2

Glenmuir were pushed the whole way to extend their winning sequence in Division 1 of the North-East League on Thursday night.

In a fluctuating game in which both teams held the lead, centre-half Edgar Bitanis popped up with the winning goal for the runaway league leaders two minutes from time to make it eight straight wins for Glenmuir.

The victory was achieved in an entirely contrasting manner than when the sides met earlier in the season when the leaders emerged clear winners on a 5-1 scoreline.

Showing quite a few changes in personnel from that outing, the Deesiders made it as equally as difficult for the hosts as when the sides met at the end of last season in the semi-final of the Fitzsimons Cup when just a goal separated the sides, going in favour of Glenmuir as they went on to collect the trophy.

Ardee quickly made them aware that they were in for tough test, and took the lead on three minutes when home centre-half Michael Adegboyega in trying to block the ball following a corner-kick turned it into his own net.

Glenmuir equalised over the midway mark when Kevin McArdle finished off a great move, started by Stefan McKevitt winning the ball in defence and in which striker Tomiwa Osha was crucially involved.

The sides went in level at the break. Osho also played a crucial role in another fine move that resulted in Glenmuir taking the lead. He set-up McKevitt who strode forward to just outside the Ardee penalty box to hit a thumbing shot into the top corner of the net.

Ardee equalised with a fine finish with 15 minutes left, with Glenmuir questioning whether the goal should be disallowed for offside.

However, Bitanis kept Glenmuir’s great winning run going when he headed home a corner kick

Glenmuir: Dan Shields, Ronan Molloy, Ciarán Walsh, Michael Adegboyega, Edgar Bitanis, Stefan McKevitt, Liam Keenan, Fionn Kenny (Robert Kilgallon 65), Kevin McArdle (James Callan 85), Conor Maguire (Eoin Maguire 75), Tomiwa Osho.

The picture is growing bleaker for Bellurgan in what has been a difficult season. After losing to the leaders, Trim, by a 2-1 margin, they suffered a second successive defeat on Friday night, only at least it was not in the league but Kilmessan Shield.

Still, it will not help morale as it was to Kells Celtic, who are seeking also to avoid relegation

The Peninsula side just pulled clear of relegation last year, and this time look to have a tougher fight to hold onto their coveted top-flight status.

Rock Celtic’s Cup tie away to Trim Town fell victim of the bad weather on Friday night. It means now that Rock will have home advantage with the game being switched from the original venue.