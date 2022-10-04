Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

NEFL – Glenmuir get promotion bid back on track; Rock pip Duleek; Quay hit 8 past Bay

Chris Clarke, Quay Celtic attempts a shot at goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

Chris Clarke, Quay Celtic attempts a shot at goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Chris Clarke, Quay Celtic attempts a shot at goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Chris Clarke, Quay Celtic attempts a shot at goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

argus

GLENMUIR 4

BLACK BULL 0

Privacy