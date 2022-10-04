NEFL – Glenmuir get promotion bid back on track; Rock pip Duleek; Quay hit 8 past Bay

GLENMUIR 4

BLACK BULL 0

In a must win game in their pursuit of promotion, Glenmuir emphatically defeated Black Bull at Glenmuir Park on Monday night in the game in-hand they had on the three teams above them. They, thus, climbed into second place on goal difference to lie just two points off the leaders with two games to play in the second division of the North-East League.

They have now Virginia, at home, and Ballyjamesduff, away, and the target has to be full points from those fixtures and hope leaders Kingscourt drop points. But two wins will ensure them at least a play off tilt at promotion, and it might be good enough to gain their ticket into the first division next season with the withdrawal of teams from the league.

Currently the position is that the winners will be promoted, and the runners-up will enter a play-off to try and join them.

The defeat by Albion 2nds the previous Thursday night was a bad blow to Glenmuir’s title hopes and with time running out they couldn’t afford any more slip ups if they are to achieve their goal of promotion this season.

They ensured early that would not be the case with their young free scoring striker Tomiwa Osho scoring twice in the first 10 minutes with excellent finishes for the hosts to take a firm hold on the game.

He went on to seal victory and the points when completing yet another hat-trick with his third and team’s final goal midway through the second half.

The very experienced Kevin McArdle strengthened the victors grip on the game with their third goal before the break.

Manager Paudie Gollogley made a few changes after the Albion setback, and he quickly gained the reaction he desired.

Kevin McArdle forced a visiting defender to handle the ball when following a good move he cut the ball back into the penalty box.

Teenager Osho stepped up and slotted the kick into the bottom corner of the net with only a couple of minutes on the clock.

He made it 2-0 with a fine individual goal when the home side quickly turned defence into devastating attack. Stephen McDonnell hooked the ball clear from a corner kick. Osho collected it and turned one defender and then beat a second to bring him to the edge of the Black Bull penalty box where he calmly slid the ball into the corner of the net.

He was then involved in a move with Stephen McDonnell to set up Kevin McArdle to net the winners’ third goal.

Again Osho finished in style for his hat-trick when an incisive break down the left resulted in McArdle again filling the role of provider when he cut the ball back and the striker slotted it to the net.

Glenmuir owed a lot to the tireless work on the night of mid-field duo Liam Keenan and Patrick Kilgallon, and were well worthy of their victory.

Glenmuir: Daniel Shields, James Callan, Stefan McKevitt, Edgar Bitanis, Chris Stewart, Liam Keenan, Robert Kilgallon, Stephen McDonnel, Conor Maguire, Kevin McArdle, Tomiwa Osho. Subs: Ronan Molloy, Mark Molloy, Daniel Brogan.

ALBION 4

GLENMUIR 2

Glenmuir suffered a big setback to their title ambitions when losing to Albion 2nds on Thursday night at Monasterboice.

The Hoey’s Lane side wasted the opportunity to leapfrog pacesetters Kingscourt and take over leadership of Division 2.

The points would have put them a point in front with 15 games played, the same number as the leaders.

Instead, Albion, in fifth place, closed the gap to two points behind Glenmuir with the 4-2 win.

ROCK CELTIC 2

DULEEK 1

Ronan Sands dispatched a controversial late penalty to complete a comeback win for Rock Celtic and all but secure their place in the top-flight for next season.

Dangerous striker Kizito Ekwueme streaked clear into the box and not for the first time took a tumble over under the diving challenge of the Duleek goalkeeper. Amid protests from the visitors, referee Brian Murphy pointed to the spot.

Sands took on the responsibility of the crucial kick and as he has done on more than a few occasions this season, proved up to the task on a night when Ekwueme, who was introduced for the second half, and his fellow substitutes Brendan Rogers and Mark Leavy, had a big influence on the outcome.

Duleek, sitting joint-bottom in the table, took a surprise lead not long into the second half when they exploited a lax Rock rearguard.

Young Leavy was only on the field minutes when he split the Duleek defence with a gorgeous through ball that released Ekwueme, who entered the box and drove the ball low past the exposed Duleek ’keeper.

Rock grew more menacing and a lovely three-man move sent another home substitute, Cillian Duffy, sprinting in behind the defence and into the penalty box to strike a powerful shot against the butt of the post from a tight angle with the visitors’ goalkeeper left at the mercy of a home attacker.

The winning goal left Duleek feeling very aggrieved and with a tall task now to avoid relegation with three games to play.

Rock: John Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Cathal Bellew, Kevin McKenna, Liam McDonnell, Ronan Sands, Ed Maguire, Feidhelm Joyce, Conor Soraghan, Oisín Meegan, Jack Reid. Subs: Conor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Mark Leavy, Kizito Ekwueme, Cillian Duffy.

QUAY CELTIC 8

BAY FC 3

Quay Celtic probably sealed their neighbours’ fate with this defeat on Friday night at Clancy Park leaving them facing First Division football next season.

It’s been a struggle for the Rock Road outfit over the last few seasons to hold on to their place in the top-flight, and with one game left – also against Quay – they are all but certain to fill one of the two automatic relegation slots.

They share the bottom place, on 10 points, with Duleek, who have three games left, and could conceivably overtake Bellurgan on 14 points, with the latter with two games remaining.

Bay could only muster nine players to start against Quay, and by the time they had their full number, the outcome of the game was decided with Quay 4-0 ahead at the break. Thomas Daly banged in a hat-trick in the opening 45 minutes, and Terence Kelly netted their other goal.

A fifth goal early in the second half put victory for Quay beyond any doubt. Kelly completed his hat-trick, while Daly added a fourth and Adam McKenna completed the winners’ tally.

Bay rallied to bag a few goals to put a more respectable gloss on the scoreline, but they need a miracle to preserve their place in the Premier Division.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Chris Clarke, Blake Stephens, Kian McEvoy, Graham Stephens, Connor Murphy, Fintan Brady, Oisín McCumiskey, Thomas Daly, Terence Kelly, Adam McKenna. Subs: Páraic McConville, Dylan O’Hanlon, Seán Mathews, Ronan Cunningham.

Bay: Seán Nolan, Shaun O’Connor, Angelo Stanley, Stephen Woods, Clive Maroti, Robbie Murphy, Paddy Connor, Mark Larkin, Nazari Corneliu, Alphonso Crespo, David Boyle.

TRIM CELTIC 2

MUIRHEVNAMOR 1

With their race virtually run in terms of defending their title, it was a question whether Muirhevnamor could spike Trim’s quest to succeed them on Sunday morning and maintain their form for what now is their priority – the Cup and their only chance of finishing the season with silverware.

The two teams have been the two dominant forces in the North-East League for the last number of years with Trim having been champions before Muirhevnamor, and there, as such, has been a very keen and close rivalry between the clubs.

A slow start to the season containing a series of draws and a defeat, left the champions playing catch up through the campaign. But they doggedly kept fighting with a light squad which was short on numbers, only for an administrative error in the registering of a player costing them precious points that all but left the title out of their reach as they made the trip on Sunday to Meath.

With a depleted side that included assistant manger Jimmy Cooney, who scored their goal, the final rites were applied to their title defence with their only actual second defeat of the season.

With one game to play they are seven points adrift of the heirs apparent to their title, who, with three matches to play, have a six-point lead over their two nearest challengers Parkvilla and Kentstown.

Kentstown have two matches left, with Parkvilla with three.