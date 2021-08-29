NEFL | Double red too big a burden for Bellurgan against high-flying Trim

Owen Armstrong, right, was one of two Bellurgan players to see red against Trim Celtic.

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier

Bellurgan Utd 0

Trim 5

A couple of controversial refereeing decisions helped leading title contenders Trim to narrowly win 3-2 when the sides met in the first round.

It turned out to be a tale of spot kicks, with Bellurgan crucially missing one, being denied another which they felt they were entitled to, and to compound matters Trim were awarded a disputed penalty from which they scored the decisive goal.

On Sunday the Peninsula side needed a result to halt a bad run but it was a calamitous day for Bellurgan as they face a very important next outing against Rock Celtic in a real fight to avoid relegation.

The heavy defeat was bad enough, but they will be missing two players now for the game with Rock, with Tadhg O’Connor and Owen Armstrong sent off and will be suspended and already struggling for bodies with injuries.

Manager Alan Connor was pressed into lining out again to try to solve a central defender crisis, with Daimanas Cerneckis unable to start, Ray Finnegan injured and other regular Matthew Rihanda on trial with Warrenpoint.

It went from bad to worse, with a disastrous start, being down a goal and a player – Tadgh O’Connor, after only two minutes.

Effectively their fate was sealed, and definitely when Owen Armstrong followed his teammate to the dressing rooms after picking up a second yellow card ten minutes from the break.

Typical of how things are going they were also on the receiving end of a disputed penalty decision that enabled Trim to move two-nil ahead after 25 minutes.

O’Connor’s was a harsh dismissal, re-acting to being struck on the ground with the ball by pushing the Trim player who fell to the ground.

In Armstrong’s case he was booked for disputing the penalty and then received a second yellow for back chatting to the referee.

With Trim batsing a distinct numerical advantage, it was a case for the home side of trying to keep the score down, and they managed to restrict the visitors to scoring three goals in the second-half, the first with ten minutes gone, then over the hour and the last ten minutes from time.

But it was largely down to the heroics of Robert Arthur who pulled off over half a dozen saves out of the top drawer.

His performance was a bright light in a gloomy situation for Bellurgan, suffering their third successive defeat, conceding ten goals in the process and have scored only once in the three games.

Bellurgan: Robert Arthur, Owen Traynor (Shane O’Brien), Alan Connor (Daimanas Cerneckis 45), John Smith, Chris Lawson, Conor Watters (Dermot Trainor), Stephen Finnegan (Jake McArdle 45), Luke Higgins (Joe Needham), Tadgh O’Connor, Owen Armstrong, Conor Maguire.