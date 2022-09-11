NEFL – Cup wins for Quay and Glenmuir; Muirhevnamor keep on title trail; Bay well-beaten in Carrick

Robert Kilgallen of Square United beats goalkeeper Marc Levins in the Glenmuir goal but saw this effort sail just wide of the post. Picture: Paul Connor

Rock Celtic 1

Muirhevnamor 3

Holders Muirhevnamor utilised all their experience, craft and knowhow to recover from going behind and being reduced to 10 men in an eventful opening to the second half to earn a precious win at Sandy Lane on Friday night to maintain their challenge for North-East Premier Division title.

The points were equally important to the Seasiders as they strive to secure their place in the top-flight, and when Ronan Sands confidently stroked home a penalty kick in the first minute of the second period, an upset looked on the cards. A mazy dribble through the centre of the champions by Killian Duffy led to referee Colin Halligan pointing to the spot as he tumbled to the ground.

Muirhevnamor looked to be in real trouble then when seven minutes later, Paul Mallon was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card.

But then that man – Micky O’Kane – conjured up an equaliser just short of the hour after dangerous home striker Kizito Ekwueme, with a rare open, goalscoring chance for the hosts, chipped wide of a gaping goal from a difficult angle as he broke free inside the penalty box.

That was a missed opportunity that Rock were made to pay for as within five minutes of O’Kane scoring, the champions went ahead despite being a man short. Chad McEneaney was put free in front of the home goal and scored.

David Crawley brought on the vastly experienced Jimmy Cooney a few minutes beforehand, and he galvanised their defence which dealt comfortably with what Rock had to offer in attack.

Although the speedy and elusive Ekwueme on the odd occasion that he was presented with the chance posed real menace, and could have scored or set-up a teammate to do so.

A minute from the end, Paddy O’Connell sealed victory for the champions with their third goal.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Kevin McKenna, Conor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Ronan Sands, Ed Maguire, Mark Leavy, Killian Duffy, Oisín Meegan. Kizito Ekwueme. Subs: Feidhelm Joyce, Tostan Knowles, Liam McDonnell.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Wayne Robinson, Oisín Morrow, Paul Mallon, Mark Traynor, M Danda, Paddy O’Connell, Gary Clarke, Chad McEneaney, Micky O’Kane, Brendan Hughes. Subs: Jimmy Cooney, Martin Smith.

Quay Celtic 7

Duleek 0

Quay went on a seven-goal romp to cruise into the Kilmessan Shield final on Friday night at Clancy Park to provide them with a great chance of crowning a highly encouraging first season back in the North East Premier Division with silverware.

The defeat, on the other hand, is highly deflating for the relegation-threatened losers whose cause was dealt a further, double blow with two players sent-off in a harrowingly one-sided second half.

The visitors held out as Quay wasted a string of half-scoring opportunities in the first 35 minutes. But then Fintan Brady broke the deadlock with a left-footed volley from outside the penalty box that flew into the top corner.

He ended up with a hat-trick, as did Thomas Daly, who robbed a defender outside the penalty box to then slot home his side’s second goal before the interval.

The floodgates opened up then after the break, as Daly grabbed his second and Quay’s third goal.

Duleek made life more difficult for themselves, when the referee issued the first of the red cards.

Quay produced some terrific football, with one their goals resulting from a move involving half of the team.

Oisín McCumiskey was the other player on target for Quay, as things went from bad to worse for Duleek with a second player dismissed before the end.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Chris Clarke, Dylan Cahill, Seán McArdle, Blake Stephens, Conor Murphy, Oisín McCumiskey, Adam McKenna, Dylan O’Hanlon, Thomas Daly, Fintan Brady. Subs: Kian McEvoy, Seán Matthews, Ronan Cunningham, Scott Hearty.

Carrick Rovers 7

Bay 1

A 7-1 drubbing on Sunday morning on their trip to Carrick has resigned new manager Angelo Stanley to the fact that Bay’s fate hangs on the outcome of next week’s home match with fellow strugglers Rock Celtic.

Defeat by their neighbours will probably consign the Rock Road-based outfit to the First Division next season, having laboured for the past couple of seasons to remain in the top-flight after a rapid promotion trajectory from the lower grades.

A controversial penalty got Bay off to the worst possible start as they fell behind. The setback was compounded by a couple of soft refereeing decisions that enabled Carrick to stretch their lead.

The introduction of Mark Larkin and Aaron Nunes at the start of the second period yielded an improvement in their play, culminating in the visitors pulling a goal back through Alfonso Moti following good play by Mark Larkin.

This left the scoreline 5-1, but the damage had very much been done at this stage and Carrick tagged on a couple of more goals before the end.

Manager Stanley saw the positive side of another overall bad blow to his side’s survival prospects – “The second half is something to build on for next week. It probably will seal our fate (if) we don’t win. It probably will put us out of the running for staying up.”

He is hoping that being at home will work in his side’s favour, and, hopefully, they will have a few players available that missed Sunday’s match.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O’Connor, Clive Mtawali, Angelo Stanley, Andrew McDermott, Alfonso Moti, Adam Larrigan, Stephen Woods, Paddy Connor, Gustas, Nazari Corneliu. Subs: Aron Nunes, Mark Larkin, Gucci Foko.

Square United 2

Glenmuir 3

Glenmuir celebrated their ascendency to the summit of Division 2 by forging a comfortable victory in the Fitzsimons Cup against opponents playing in the grade above them, where Pádraig Gollogley’s charges hope to be playing next season.

Two goals in the final 10 minutes by Square put a flattering look on the scoreline in Sunday’s tie with Glenmuir having been in command, but perhaps were guilty of complacency having opened a 3-0 lead.

They weren’t in any danger despite the late hiccups of not advancing in the knockout competition.

Square have had an undistinguished season, lying third from the bottom in the First Division, and have struggled to put wins on the board.

Kevin McArdle made them pay for a slack back pass that fell short of their goalkeeper. He nipped to round the latter and tap the ball into the empty net to put Glenmuir ahead after 20 minutes.

The single goal separated the sides until near the hour mark when Glenmuir struck twice in ten minutes to pretty much ensure their place in the next round.

Conor Maguire scored from a tight angle to make it 2-0, and substitute Dan Brogan quickly made his mark. He was only five minutes on the pitch when he cashed in on good work by Robert Kilgallon and McArdle to put the visitors further in front.

The tie was a significant occasion for two Glenmuir players with 16 year-old Jamie Fealy making his debut for the team, while Liam Keenan made his comeback after a foot injury when introduced as a substitute in the second half.

Glenmuir: Daniel Shields, Ronan Molloy, Kyle Watters, Edgar Bitanis, Éanna McArdle, Stephen McDonnell, Robert Kilgallon, Jamie Fealy, Conor Maguire, John Byrne, Kevin McArdle. Subs: Liam Keenan, Dan Brogan, Mark Mullen.