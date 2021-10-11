NEFL | Cup brings no change of fortune for Bay

Alan Dyas scored a late goal, but bay had little to celebrate in the Tully Cup.

Chord Celtic 3

Bay FC 2

A change in competition provided no change in fortune for Bay, as the premier division bottom side’s losing sequence continued at the hands of opponents occupying a mid table position in the first division.

A spot in the Challenge cup quarter final awaited the winner of Friday night’s tie on the DIFE astro pitch and the Drogheda side squeezed through by virtue of a strong second half showing.

Bay started the stronger of the two sides, holding the lion’s share of possession and working the ball into dangerous positions. Alan Dyas was first to test the Chord ‘keeper with Shaun O’Connor not far behind before Alfonso Crespo stepped up to try his luck, to no avail.

Ten minutes before the break Chord were awarded a free kick 20 yards out and after a lucky deflection it landed at their striker’s feet who duly dispatched the ball into the roof of the net.

Bay got off to the perfect start to the second half when Paddy Connor whipped in a corner which was met by the head of Gaither Diatezulwa and sailed into the top corner.

Five minutes later though Chord regained the lead. A mistake at the back let the Chord striker in and he finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Moments later they made it 3-1 with a fine finish into the top corner. It was all Chord Celtic now and Bay struggled to get back into the game,

Alan Dyas gave Bay a late glimmer of hope when Barry Carr sent him through on goal and he hit the back of the net. But Chord held on in the dying minutes to claim the win.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O’Connor, Gavin Toner, Michael Adegboyega, Gaither Diatezulwa Tyler Chiduza, Paddy Connor (Iyaz Chimeka 75), Alfonso Crespo (Ronnick Achums 70), Marcel Ekwueme (Corneilu Nazari 75), Alan Dyas, Barry Carr.