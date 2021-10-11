NEFL | Bellurgan through to last eight

Walshestown 1

Bellurgan United 3

Based on league positions Bellurgan would have been expected to win this Tully cup tie and take their place in the quarter-finals with the hosts occupying a mid table position two divisions below them

It’s a competition that the Peninsula side have performed well in in recent seasons without actually winning, being twice beaten in the final.

They went into the game on a three match unbeaten run, with a couple of wins in cup competition, and drew their last league game.

Unfortunately they had no regular goalkeeper to call upon and once again player manger Alan Connor stood in between the posts.

He hadn’t a lot thankfully to do as Bellurgan controlled the game and had the chances to win by a bigger margin, only to find the home goalkeeper in inspired form, giving a Man of the Match performance.

Sean Murden put Bellurgan on the victory trail continuing his sequence of scoring in each game that he has played this season.

He bent a lovely shot from inside the box past the goalkeeper and into the far corner to put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes after Connor Watters twice had good opportunities to find the net.

He blasted over from six yards, and then was put through and shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Bellurgan remained on top after making the breakthrough and within minutes Coran Lindsay increased their lead. The architect was Tadgh O’Connor, beating the left back and went to the endline and pulled the ball back for Lindsay on the other side of the goal to hit it first time to the net from ten yards.

The scoreline remained two nil at the break, although Bellurgan could have been further ahead with Connor Maguire drawing a great save from the goalkeeper after he beat a number of players to enter the box and let fly.

The goalkeeper also foiled Murden who tested him from outside the penalty box.

Conor Watters sealed victory with Bellurgan’s third goal. He rose to head home Lindsay’s corner kick from ten yards into the top corner of the net ten minutes into the second half.

The visitors had further chances to stretch their winning margin before ten minutes from time a mistake allowed Walshestown to grab a consolation goal.

Bellurgan: Alan Connor, Jake McArdle Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Chris Lawson, Conor Watters, Joe Needham, Tadgh O’Connor, Coran Lindsay (Luke Higgins 60), Conor Maguire, Sean Murden.