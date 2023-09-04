NEFL – Bellurgan pick-up vital victory; Glenmuir hit Bay for 6; Rock’s beaten in Kilmessan Shield final

Louth Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Drogheda & South Dundalk & North Home > Regionals > Louth > Sport > Soccer NEFL – Bellurgan pick-up vital victory; Glenmuir hit Bay for 6; Rock’s beaten in Kilmessan Shield finalThe Rock Celtic team beaten by Parkvilla in Saturday afternoon's Kilmessan Shield final at the MDL Grounds. Picture: Justin BurkeThe ArgusToday at 13:49Kells Celtic 0 More Louth NewsDrogheda & SouthChildren with Autism in Louth being let down by CAMHS serviceChildren with a diagnosis of Autism or Intellectual Disability can’t even get a spot the third worst CAMHS waiting list in Ireland. Drogheda & SouthSunshine, smiles and salutes greet our service superheroesDundalk & NorthDr Swan plants tree in appreciation of his long service to Dundalk Grammar SchoolOther SportsIncredible win for Drogheda & District’s Aoife Mundow in gruelling Ultra World Series raceOther SportsAce AC marathon fund-raiser runs smoothly … for 12 hoursOther SportsTalented Boyne AC runner Jack Garvey (15) takes 5K by stormSoccerNEFL – Bellurgan pick-up vital victory; Glenmuir hit Bay for 6; Rock’s beaten in Kilmessan Shield finalGAAThree Cooley Kickhams members receive 48-week suspensions in light of player eligibility disputeDundalk & NorthGardai launch operation targeting speeding on R173OpinionJustine O’Mahony: I think I’ve gone and organised my own wake...and it might just be in a pubFestivalsEntertainment galore beckons at Knockbridge Vintage RallyShow more