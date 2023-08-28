NEFL – Bellurgan give themselves league lifeline with derby win over Quay; Rock advance in Cup; Glenmuir draw; Bay beaten

Louth Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Drogheda & South Dundalk & North Home > Regionals > Louth > Sport > Soccer NEFL – Bellurgan give themselves league lifeline with derby win over Quay; Rock advance in Cup; Glenmuir draw; Bay beatenBellurgan overcame Quay on Friday night. Picture: Ken Finegan/NewspicsThe ArgusToday at 13:55Rock Celtic 4 More Louth NewsNewsLouth-based Ukrainian singer features in new version of Phil Coulter songDundalk-based singer Inna Slavinska is a member of the National Ukrainian Choir, who have just released a new version of Phil Coulter’s single, ‘Steal Away’, in collaboration with the singer. Inna, who fled Ukraine due to the war, is a members of … Drogheda & SouthSun shines on Inver Colpa cyclists as they go Coast 2 CoastOpinionJustine O’Mahony: I am embarking on a journey of Positive Mental Attitude to see where it will take meOther SportsMurray sets searing pace for Drogheda & District in Antrim ‘half’Other SportsHome sweet home as Boyne AC host their Sports DayOther SportsJoy as Christina secures gold for Ardee club in WexfordGAAKevin Mulligan: Dundalk FC showing their potential but games are running out in hunt for European qualificationDrogheda & SouthLouth cinemagoers in lap of luxury as Omniplex opens with reclining seats and double sofasDundalk & NorthDundalk’s Colaiste Chú Chulainn scores top grades in 30 Leaving Cert subjectsDundalk & NorthPictures show delighted St Louis secondary school pupils celebrating their resultsGAANaomh Máirtín recover from concessions to overwhelm Dundalk Gaels in Louth SFC clashShow more