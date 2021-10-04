NEFL | Bellurgan draw comfort from six-goal thriller

Parkvilla 3

Bellurgan Utd 3

Bellurgan returned to league action with morale boosted by two wins in cup competition on the back of a four game losing sequence that plunged them into a fight against relegation.

They would have been happy to take a point prior to making the journey to their fellow strugglers, but this was a genuine opportunity to get back to winning ways in the league which they allowed slip holding a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes left on Friday night.

Then, in what would have been a real travesty in a ding dong game Parkvilla could have snatched victory with the last kick of the game. Bellurgan went into the important game without a recognised goalkeeper and manager Alan Connor stepped into the breach to prove his versatility and value, having played in central defence as well as attack, and in his appearances from off the bench has scored four goals.

He proved equal to the task and could do nothing about any of the Parkvilla goals.

Another player to rise to the challenge and to answer the side’s call for a centre forward was Sean Murden, who performed the role leading the attack well, and was the Peninsula’s side’s best player, scoring two of their goals, bringing his tally to three in two games.

The first half hour was played at a frenetic pace during which Bellurgan were awarded a penalty and Tadgh O’Connor blasted the spot kick to the corner of the net after 15 minutes

Chris Lawson who gave his market a wretched time won the penalty as he took the ball past the right full and drove into the penalty box and was tripped when he rounded the centre half.

The visitors were in control but gave away a penalty ten minutes later with the experienced Ray Finnegan conceding it. Manager Connor got his finger tips to the spot kick but couldn’t keep it from entering his net.

The Parkvilla ‘keeper made a great save to deny Conor Watters restoring the lead for the visitors.

But they succeeded with a cracking goal to go 2-1 ahead five minutes before the break. A move started with a throw by Connor in goal to Owen Traynor, led to a series of one touches involving Joe Needham which resulted in Tadgh O’Connor clipping the ball to the far post for 19 year-old Murden to head it back across goal into the far corner of the net.

Ten minutes after the break Bellurgan stretched their advantage with quick thinking Ray Finnegan making amends for the penalty, whipping a free kick from 40 yards over the top of the home defence for the in-running Murden to volley to the net from 18 yards.

Unfortunately and disappointingly for Bellurgan they conceded two goals in a ten minute spell for Parkvilla to draw level,

There was an element of misfortune to the first of the goals to renew the home side’s hopes of salvaging something from the game. Stephen Finnegan’s clearance struck their centre-forward and rebounded into the net.

However, the equaliser was a black mark on the Bellurgan defending allowing a low corner kick to go right across their goal, and a home attacker had two attempts to find the net, with the first blocked.

Bellurgan retaliated in the closing minutes and three times the home goalkeeper came to Parkvilla’s rescue , turning shots past his post, and one over the crossbar from Tadgh O’Connor and Murden who could have completed his hat-trick.

Bellurgan: Alan Connor, Owen Traynor (Jake McArdle 75), Chris Lawson, Stephen Finnegan, Ray Finnegan, Conor Watters, Joe Needham, Tadgh O’Connor, Coran Lindsay (Luke Higgins), Owen Armstrong, Sean Murden.