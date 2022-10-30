NEFL – Bellurgan draw a thriller; Rock are soundly beaten; Glenmuir’s promotion game called off

Referee Brian Murphy deemed the floodlighting at Glenmuir Park to have been inadequate on Thursday night. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Parkvilla 4

Bellurgan United 4

Spared from a play-off and the threat of relegation, Bellurgan went into their final game of the season without a bunch of important players on Friday night.

But for long periods it was hard to know who were the title contenders, with the hosts clinging onto faint hopes that they could finish tied with Trim. The win closed the gap to three points, and they need to win their last match, and hope that Trim lose their remaining two fixtures.

They grabbed a goal in the first half to go into the break with a slender lead. But in the second half Bellurgan largely dominated the ball, and created a handful of scoring chances, with a couple falling to Alan Connor, and one apiece to Emmet Rogan, Conor Watters and Tadhg O’Connor.

However, they didn’t convert any, and for only the second time, the whole season went without scoring in a match.

An own goal then precipitated a collapse by Bellurgan in the last 10 minutes, as the set-back knocked the stuffing out of them. The winners fourth goal from Bellurgan’s point of view was a clear case of offside, but it was academic at that stage.

The losers now just will have to concentrate on getting their missing players back, several of their more experienced, and get themselves prepared for their Cup semi-final on November 11 with Quay Celtic. It is a chance for them to make a giant step towards winning silverware in what has been a season of toil.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Seán McEvoy, Diarmuid Murphy, John Smith, Joe Quinn, Emmet Rogan, Conor Watters, Tadhg O’Connor, Joe Needham, Mark McArdle, Alan Connor. Subs: Ryan Duffy, Brady Duffy, Oisín Fitzgerald.

Rock Celtic 0

Carrick Rovers 4

Rock were missing 11 players from the squad that retained the Kilmessan Shield six days prior in a game that was of no consequence to either team at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

The Farneysiders were too strong and they inflicted one of the hosts heaviest defeats of the season on Rock who lined out with a young team, one of whom was 17 year-old debutant Seán Gartland, one of their more impressive performers on the night.

The concession of an early goal was not what Rock wanted as they tried to cope with so many changes and to find some cohesion.

It was never then realistic to expect other than Carrick to come out on top and make amends for the 1-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture on their ground early in the season.

They nabbed a second goal not long into the second half, and tagged on two more goals in the closing stages that exposed a lack of decision making and concentration in the home defence.

The second goal was just before the final whistle after three minutes before Rock passed up the one golden opportunity they had to get on the scoresheet.

Liam McDonnell was taken down in the box near the end line to earn a penalty. Oisín Meegan stepped up to the spot to hit a weak and not well placed spot kick that the Carrick goalkeeper quite comfortably saved, having guessed the side to which to dive.

It was about the only save the Carrick goalkeeper had to make as Rock lacked penetration and struggled to hit the target when they did make openings, while playing at times some nice football..

Rock: David Hayes, Fergal Carroll, Seán Gartlan, Cathal Bellew, Kevin McKenna, Liam McDonnell, Josh Todd, Feidhelm Joyce, Oisín Meegan, Mark Leavy (Craig Colgan), Seán Hand.

Two very frustrated and angry teams left Glenmuir Park, along with officials, friends and supporters of the home club as referee Brian Murphy decided against proceeding with the important promotion game in Division 2 on Thursday night.

A victory for Glenmuir would have sealed promotion for them to Division 1, but despite both teams wishing to play, the referee couldn’t be persuaded that the floodlighting was good enough.

The home club due to work on a floodlight pylon have employed a temporary arrangement to augment the lighting, and three games proceeded under this arrangement prior to Thursday night.

So to say the least the local club were not happy that their most important game in recent seasons will have to be refixed and their ambition to be promoted resting on it after a protracted season for which they began preparations back in January.

Team manager Paudie Gollogley vented his and the club’s disappointment and anger over the turn of events, with the teams told as they were going onto the field that the game was not going ahead, he said.

He said opponents Virginia were happy to play, and in his opinion there was more chance of the visitors being injured driving home than on the field.

He was deeply frustrated that on a night Glenmuir were poised to celebrate if they won they now have to face gearing themselves up again for the challenge, and their hopes possibly hindered by a delay in re-arranging the fixture and being without a competitive fixture for weeks.