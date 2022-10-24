NEFL – Bellurgan and Muirhevnamor bow out of Cup competitions

Eddie Maguire makes a save for Quay Celtic during their Kilmessan Shield final defeat by Rock Celtic at Hoey's Lane on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Tolka Rovers 4

Bellurgan United 1

Bellurgan, the last remaining Dundalk representative, bowed out of the Leinster Junior Cup with a decisive defeat in this second round tie.

However, a triple blow all at once in the second half, when the tie was delicately balanced, played a big part in the outcome.

The game was switched to Friday night and Bellurgan had to field without four of their regular starters.

Still, they were well in the game, although they fell behind in the first half.

They put in a concerted effort to get on terms after the break, with a strong spell of pressure in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, but lady luck didn’t shine on them.

Twice the woodwork came to Tolka’s rescue as Bellurgan came agonisingly close to equalising through efforts by Emmet Rogan and player/manager Alan Connor.

Then it all came toppling down around the visitors in the one instant. Mario Kolak was injured in a challenge and Ray Finnegan pulled up with a hamstring injury as he looked set to prevent the ball from crossing his goalline – he was unable to due to his mishap.

So Bellurgan were now two goals in arrears, and minus their two, experienced central defenders who had to leave the pitch.

Tolka took advantage to add a couple more goals to extend their lead to 4-0, although they were of the soft variety. .

Connor managed to pull a goal back, but it was a mere consolation for his side.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Seán McEvoy, Mario Kolak, Ray Finnegan, John Smith, Emmet Rogan, Conor Watters, Tadhg O’Connor, Luke Higgins, Joe Needham, Alan Connor. Subs: Mark McArdle, Aaron Farnon, Brady Duffy.

Chord 3

Muirhevnamor 1

Muirhevnamor and Chord jousted on Friday night for a second time in a fortnight to decide who went through to the last four of the North-East Cup competition.

The league ordered the tie to be replayed at the same DIFE pitch where the lights went out with First Division champions Chord leading the dethroned Premier kingpins by 3-2 with extra-time in progress.

The hosts showed that their performance was no fluke on that occasion by coming out on top and demonstrated again that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the top-flight next season.

For the Dundalk men, it was a disappointing end to a season that started slowly with a run of draws and a sole defeat, but they then clawed their way back into the title race with a long unbeaten run, despite a small squad.

That put them back well into the title reckoning, but the deduction of six points over irregularities, one involving the registration of a player, and the other over the playing of a fixture, scuttled their challenge and resulted in the loss of the title that now is within Trim’s grasp.

The Cup was the competition that presented them with the realistic hope of adding to their silverware collection, and manager David Crawley, who was pressed into playing a handful of games because of the shortage of personnel available, was proud of the effort his squad put in over the course of the campaign, and again on Friday night. Although, ultimately, it brought the curtain down on their season.

He felt his players were on the front foot for a lot of the game but paid the penalty for not availing of scoring chances when they came about. Plus, their defending, crucially, let them down as Chord opened up a 2-0 lead in the first half.

But, as ever, his charges displayed the heart for which they are renowned for midfield player Mathias to peg back a goal before the break with an effort from 30 yards.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooney was let down by his defenders who failed to react quickly enough when he pulled off a great save to push the ball onto his crossbar, and Chord put away the rebound to take the lead.

The Chord second goal was a sloppy affair from the losers perspective as they failed to clear a long ball played into their penalty box.

They tried valiantly to erase the slender deficit in the second half, but then, in the last minutes, Chord launched a counter attack and nabbed the killer goal to ensure their place in the semi-finals

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Oisín Maher (Jimmy Cooney), Mark Traynor, Paul Mallon, Brian Begley, Paddy O’Connell (Luke Gorham), Mathias, (Jamie Browne), Mickey O’Kane, Brendan Hughes, Chad McEneaney, Tiernan Mulvenna. Other sub: Seamus Reade.