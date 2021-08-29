NEFL | Bay draw no comfort from exciting relegation tussle

Brian McCloskey, Bay FC and Donal Callan, Omp United compete for possession of the ball during Sunday's morning NEFL Premier Division game. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier

Bay 2

OMP 2

This was a crucial match between the two basement sides.

There are still a lot of games to be played, but both sides needed to win to stave off the prospect of relegation, with the visitors without a point in the first round, and Bay with a meagre four-point return from their eight matches before Sunday.

A draw in the circumstances did little for either side in the situation they are in except perhaps raise the OMP spirits somewhat in registering their first point of the campaign.

The game got off to the perfect start for Bay when new signing Alan Dyas unleashed an unstoppable strike from 25 yards into the top corner.

The good start didn’t last too long though as a dangerous ball across the Bay box ten minutes later was turned into his own net by Brian McCloskey.

The lively Dyas was causing problems for OMP, going close twice as Bay tried to get ahead once more. A ball across the six yard box caused chaos as OMP’s clearance cannoned off the underside of crossbar and back out.

An extraordinary second own goal gave OMP an unlikely lead when an over-hit back pass by Angelo Stanley found the home net. Then only for a great one on one save by Mulholland Bay could have been two down at the interval.

Paddy Connor and substitute Travis Crowley tested the OMP keeper Darren Brady early in the second half as Bay went on to dominate proceedings for much of the half.

Another new signing Barry Carr went closest to equalising with a thunderbolt of a strike. Goalkeeper Brady made a wonder save, tipping it just over the bar.

Crowley cut inside and saw his shot go just over the bar as Bay turned the screw and with 15 minutes left OMP were reduced to ten men for a last ditch tackle.

Substitute Sheriff Ayoade got Bay back on level terms, cutting inside his man and sinking a strike into the bottom corner.

With time against both sides the game bounced from end to end, OMP earning a succession of corners and at the other end Brady made a fine save with his feet from Dyas and the rebound from Shaun O’ Connor was cleared off the line.

In the last move of the game Pairic Browne climbed highest at the back post and his header flew inches over the crossbar.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Shaun O Connor, Brian McCloskey (Kevin Scollon 55), Pairic Browne, Angelo Stanley (Sheriff Ayoade 65), Topes Oladiti (Travis Crowley 45), Alan Dyas, Iyaz Chiemeka (Ronnick Achums 75), Barry Carr.