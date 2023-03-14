Nathan Shepperd determined to flip his bad run on Dundalk FC’s derby day duel with Drogheda United

Having ticked off one box last weekend, Nathan Shepperd is hoping to fulfil another ambition when Dundalk travel to face local rivals Drogheda United at Weavers Park on Thursday night.

The Welshman’s shut out against Derry City last Friday means that he has now kept a clean sheet against every side he has faced so far in the League of Ireland (he has yet to meet newly-promoted Cork City).

While that helped Stephen O’Donnell’s side to a hard-fought point on the night, Shepperd is hoping to end another hoodoo in Thursday’s Louth Derby.

The 22-year-old hasn’t had the best of times when it comes to playing the Boynesiders on their patch up until now.

His first outing there almost a year ago on March 18 saw him suffer his first defeat in Dundalk colours as Dean Williams’ penalty early in the second half earned a 1-0 win for Kevin Doherty’s side.

His second visit last July was arguably worse as another goal by Williams, now with Bohemians, saw Drogheda repeat their 1-0 win but worse was to follow for Shepperd, who suffered a shoulder injury late in the game that saw him transferred to hospital afterwards. While the knock was not as serious as first feared, it ended his run of playing in every game as deputy Peter Cherrie was called upon for the subsequent 1-1 draw away to St Patrick’s Athletic and the 3-0 home win over Finn Harps.

To add to his Weavers Park jinx, a minor niggle in training also saw Shepperd miss out on the Malone Cup game there last month, which Drogheda went on to win 6-5 on penalties after a scoreless draw.

Shepperd was not too keen on revisiting those results when they were put to him after his shut out at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday.

“No they weren’t good performances by us but we’ll put last season behind us and go there and hopefully play a lot better this year.

“It was our slow start that gave them the advantages in the games last year so we’re hoping to learn from that and go there and put it right this year.

“It’s a tough place to go. It’s a tough game, tough crowd and tough pitch but we’ve got to go there now and show that today was an anomaly and hopefully we’ll bring our game out next Thursday.”

While most Dundalk fans felt a point away to Derry was a good one, Shepperd was disappointed with his side’s overall display on the night.

“It was one of those games in the end, a bit frustrating and we had to take a point with the performance we displayed. We’ll take it and try to step up a level going forward now.

“Tonight is a little bit disappointing in terms of the performance but it’s not a bad return overall.”

The commitment and effort shown by his team-mates was the silver lining for Shepperd.

“It’s important to be solid as a team. They played through us a little bit but the boys were sprinting back to a man and it was good in that sense but we just need to work now on the other stuff and show our game because I don’t think we really got our game out in the second half.

“It’s nice when we’re getting clean sheets and good results though. There have been some good defensive performances even when the other performance wasn’t quite there but hopefully that will come.

“We’re a point better off than we were at this stage last year. It’s a bit of an improvement but hopefully now three points on Thursday will solidify our position heading into the break.”