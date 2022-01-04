‘My family is immersed in the town now’ – Gartland delighted to sign new Dundalk deal

If anyone was happy to ring in 2022 at the weekend, it was Brian Gartland.

While last year brought many highlights from a personal and business perspective, from a footballing point of view, 2021 was a write-off for the veteran defender.

His season started and ended inside 30 seconds at Tallaght Stadium last April when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee in the opening stages of Dundalk’s 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Now firmly on the road to recovery, Gartland is itching to get back on the pitch ahead of Dundalk’s league opener at home to Derry City on February 18, but he’s well aware how fortunate he is too.

It wasn’t lost on this reporter that the announcement of his re-signing on New Year’s Day coincided with the retirement of Southampton’s Sam McQueen – a man nine years his junior – from a similar injury sustained while on loan at Middlesbrough in 2018.

While McQueen was one of the unlucky ones, Gartland said it never entered his head to pack things in but he is nevertheless grateful for the faith that Stephen O’Donnell has shown in offering him a new deal.

“It’s great to be back,” said the 35-year-old.

“You don’t know if it will happen. People are always saying you’ll be there but in football, anything is possible. I’ve never been one with blinkers on so if you’re looking at it from Stevie’s side I know what he’d be thinking – what if he gets injured again or what if he doesn’t get back fully and that sort of thing but I’m looking forward to repaying him for putting that bit of faith in me.

“Then on my side I’m obviously backing myself and saying ‘why wouldn’t I go back?’ I know it used to be a career-ending injury and people do struggle after it but it was never that in my head.”

Gartland believes his positive mental attitude towards the injury has put him in a place where he hopes to be back on the field with his team-mates later this month.

“I don’t know whether it’s just me but that never entered my head,” he said when informed of McQueen’s heart-breaking decision to quit the game at just 26 years of age.

“I was just like ‘ah, sh**e, the year is wrote off’ and that was bad enough for me. Maybe it’s just me thinking I can get through anything but when you see things like that it makes you realise that I’m lucky I’m back. But, at the same time, Danny (Miller) and the doctors are saying that I’m doing well and I’m not far off being back able to be in with the squad.

“This month is the aim and I’m well on track for that.”

Asked if he saw the Derry game as a prospect for a return, he laughed: “It better be, yeah!

“I’m back in and raring to go for then and it’s not even a question in my mind that I won’t be. I don’t know if I’m too naive or too optimistic but I’ve been running for months. It’s a different story when you bring in the intensity, contact and unplanned movement obviously – it’s step by step and I’ll listen to the medical experts on that sort of thing but they’re telling me that I’ll be back soon.

“The club wouldn’t have signed me otherwise,” he said.

While fans have expressed their delight at Gartland’s return due to his perceived influence behind the scenes, the man himself is hoping to play more than a bit-part this season.

“Do you know what, sometimes that is overplayed and it becomes a bit of a soundbite,” he said.

“There is a narrative over the last few years that we had a great dressing room but it wasn’t just down to the likes of Stevie when he was there or myself or Shieldsy or any one individual, it was a combination of what we had.

“It was the sum of all parts – your John Mountney, your Dane Massey, your Seán Gannon, your Gary Rogers, Seán Hoare, Robbie Benson, Pat Hoban... I could go on forever but it was the collective sort of thing that did that and then there’s also the environment that was created for us by management.

“It’s a compliment of course when people say that but first and foremost you want to be on the pitch and playing and that’s what I’ve said to Stevie.

“I’m here to compete and I don’t want to be signed any other way. There’s nothing in my mind thinking I’ll be a bit-part player. I just want to do the best I can to help the team and if I’m playing all the time, brilliant, but if I’m not I’ll be like I was before when I was out of the team and give it my all for us to be successful and that’s regardless of age.

“After you turn 30 you get that sort of thing. Every player is going to have a poor game or make a mistake at some stage, especially if you’re a defender and you’ll hear things like ‘his pace is gone’ but plenty of people said I never had pace anyway. The other side of it is that it’s nice to be able to have something to prove people wrong as well.

“I wouldn’t want another season just for the sake of being there and not playing a part or being a tag-along.

While the forthcoming campaign will be Gartland’s 10th at the club, he feels there is a renewed optimism around Oriel Park following the arrival of O’Donnell as manager and the takeover before Christmas by Andy Connolly, Seán O’Connor and Alan Clarke.

“There’s a massive buzz for this year and that was a big draw for me as well,” he said.

“The thing I liked about it was building something – something with a purpose and a long-term purpose. I know what Stevie is about and what his philosophy is in terms of football. I like his style. He’s not just here for this season, there’s a long-term plan for the next few years and that’s what is exciting and everybody sees that.

“Now obviously we want to win as much as we can but there’s something really fulfilling about starting something, having a plan and trying to work towards it – building on it week by week.

“There’ll be plenty of ups and downs, we know that, but at the same time the players we’ve got, they only know how to compete and try and win. Now that’s not saying we’re going to go out and win everything in front of us, but that’s all we know.

“There’s a good buzz about the club. I suppose after the last couple of years and a lot of the crap that was going on behind the scenes, the focus was away from football a lot of the time and there were little side shows going on. That sort of clean slate and getting away from that is what everyone is sort of refreshed about.

“Stevie was a phenomenal player and captain for us so there’s great excitement about that and Andy coming back in as owner and the lads from STATSports are local as well – it all adds to the ethos and family feeling of the place.”

Indeed, Gartland believes the STATSports duo can play a huge role in the club’s direction moving forward.

“They’re lads who are in a competitive world of business and they know how to succeed. They know it’s not instant. They know you have to plan. Through their business they know how to plan and there’s goals every year to hit small stages of development. They know if they achieve those then it’ll all come good and it has come good for their business. That’s there for us all to see so you know they’ll apply that to the club as well.

“They’re not looking for instant success but people of that calibre won’t stand for anything sub-standard either so they’ll be driving it on in the background too without over-expecting.

“I met Sean and I was really impressed by him and the same with Alan. His energy and buzz for it all and what was coming, you could feel it off him and it was sort of infectious.

“Then you’ve Martin (Connolly) back in too who knows the club and the town. That gives you the confidence that the basics will be done right because the basics before were neglected and everything will fall through if you don’t have those basic foundations underneath it.”

Pre-season might not be a time of year any footballer enjoys but as Dundalk begin prepping for 2022, you can be sure Gartland won’t be complaining about what’s to come as he looks forward to running out at Oriel Park with the number 3 shirt on his back once more.

“Look at what happened when the crowd came back in. Look at the results. That speaks for itself,” he said.

“I brought (son) Bobbie up to the Rovers game for the first half and when we scored to go one up I threw him up in the air and between that and the fireworks going off – he wasn’t even two at the time – I thought he’d be crying but he just had this big smile on his face. He loved it and all he was talking about afterwards was football.

“My family is immersed in the town now so I’m dying for him to see me out there and playing because he hasn’t experienced that.

“The other side of it is, I think the last competitive game I played in front of our fans was against Linfield in November 2019 because I didn’t play the first five games before lockdown. Then there were no crowds and last year I played one game before crowds came back and got injured so I’m itching to get back and have that feeling.

“I’ve always supported the lads and been there but it’s not the same as coming off the park after a win or the feeling of when you score a goal or keeping a clean sheet. I’m itching for that feeling again.”

When it comes you can be sure it’ll be a very Happy New Year in the Gartland household.