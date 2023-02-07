Mullen’s succeed Sing Li at Oriel Park

Sing Li, co-owned by well-known Dundalk FC supporters Gerry King and Owen Fee, will not be returning for the new season. Picture: Sportsfile

One local institution will replace another in providing food for supporters at Oriel Park this season.

Sing Li, co-owned by well-known Dundalk FC supporters Gerry King and Owen Fee, will not be returning for the new season. Having served food from their van in the town centre for the past 36 years and at matches for the past decade, the pair have decided to “call it quits” and concentrate on their hugely successful curry paste business, which is based at the Blackthorn Business Park on the Coes Road.

Replacing a firm who had been renowned for their curry chips at Oriel Park will be Mullen’s, who have been feeding the people of Dundalk since Tommy Mullen first opened its doors on the Castletown Road in 1964.

The business is now run by Jason and Tara Mullen with Mullen’s serving customers at Oriel for the first time at Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly match against Wexford FC.

Meanwhile, four Dundalk FC fixtures for the season ahead have had alterations made to them.

The Louth derby clash away to Drogheda United, which had been fixed for St Patrick’s Day, will now take place 24 hours earlier at Weavers Park on Thursday, March 16, at 7:45pm.

Meanwhile, the trips to face Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Easter Monday, April 10, and against UCD at the UCD Bowl on Monday, May 1, will both now kick-off at 5pm. The corresponding home match against UCD on Monday, June 5, will also now take place at 5pm at Oriel Park. All three games are on Bank Holidays.