Muirhevnamor’s red hot streak continues in Duleek

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier division

Duleek 3

Muirhevnamor 7

Muirhevnamor made a fearsome statement of intent as they made it seventeen goals in three games and put right the only blemish on their record - an early-season draw at home to Duleek.

It’s tough at any time to emerge from the Tollstone with a victory, but this was one of shuddering proportions for Trim Celtic, their only real rivals for the North East Premier title as they extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

After going behind - a minor blip as it turned out - and a travesty of the preceding play featuring a rare penalty miss by Mickey O’Kane and the leaders squandering two one on one scoring opportunities, the visitors pulled right away from Duleek in the second-half after turning the complexion of the game right round in the closing quarter of an hour of the first period.

They started well, apart from the missed chances, for which they paid a price, being punished for sloppy play to fall behind on the half hour mark.

A brilliant piece of play allowed O’Kane make amends for his spot kick miss when Ciaran Sheelan played a pass to him and he controlled it with his chest and swivelled to score in style to put them level seven minutes from the break.

Duleek was then put in a real spot of bother as Ciaran Sheelan was released behind the defence by Nathan Murphy and the striker’s delivery across goal was turned into his own net by the Duleek centre-half.

Suddenly Muirhevnamor were on fire and it was 3-1 by the break when Philip Dunne split the home defence with a first time ball that Tiernan Mulvenna finished in emphatic manner.

Lovely play on 50 minutes saw Mulvenna stretch their lead further, and he beat a couple of players to make it 6-1.

The final goal was down to the pressure of substitute Paudie Hearty as he tussled with the home centre-half and the goalkeeper was drawn off his line and the ball ended up in the home net.

Ahead 7-1 the leaders relaxed somewhat and Duleek scored twice in the last few minutes.

The win leaves Muirhevnamor four points ahead of Trim who have two games less played, but crucially, the sides have yet to play each other.

Muirhevnamor: David Cooney, Brian Begley, Nathan Murphy, Gavin Smith, Mark Traynor, Philip Duffy, Ciaran McGuigan, Vinny Smith (Pauric McConville), Tiernan Mulvenna (Brendan Hughes), Mickey O’Kane(Paudie Hearty), Ciaran Sheelan.