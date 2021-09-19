Muirhevnamor transfer league form to provincial stage in Wexford

Bridge Rovers 1

Muirhevnamor 4

North East League leaders Muirhevnamor extended their long unbeaten run to advance to the second round of the Leinster Junior Cup with a convincing win away to Wexford outfit Bridge Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

They travelled light which allowed two of their young and up and coming players, Dylan Weaving and Dylan McGuill to be included in the squad, and play a significant role when introduced in what was a commanding performance.

After squandering quite a few chances to go in front, Thomas McShane headed them in front over the half way mark in the first-half.

Brendan Hughes made it two nil five minutes from the break with another header from a corner kick.

The hosts who play in the premier division of the Wexford senior league battled to get back into the tie after the break, and it took a fine save by Padraig McConville to hold them at bay.

The winners then won a penalty which Marc Griffin duly converted to effectively seal their passage to the second round.

Griffin finished off excellent play with a quick swivel and half turn to find the net again and stretch the lead to four nil.

Virtually with the last kick of the match the hosts drew a fine save from Padraig McConville but the ball broke loose and the Wexford side gained a consolation goal.

Muirhevnamor: Padraig McConville, Luke Gorham, Nathan Murphy, Thomas McShane, Mark Traynor, Brian O’Connor, Philip Hughes, Mickey O’Kane, Philip Duffy, Ciaran Sheehan, Marc Griffin. Subs Dylan Weaving, Dylan McGuill.