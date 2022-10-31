‘More optimism after Drogheda Town win

DROGHEDA TOWN 3

TULLAMORE TOWN 0

Drogheda Town played the perfect game to bounce back from their huge defeat last time out as Thomas Doherty’s side convincingly beat Tullamore Town at home on Friday night.

The club held a minute’s silence beforehand to mark the passing of Owen McDonnell, a man whose family have long been associated with the club and the grandfather of current player Jack Tungsted.

The Offaly side travelled to Drogheda with the bare minimum 11 players and were completely outclassed in a very one-sided first half which ended 3-0.

Caretaker manager Doherty used the opportunity to make several changes in the second period and Drogheda took their foot off the pedal but still ran out comfortable victors.

Niall McDonnell had a quiet night in between the sticks, with the experienced netminder not troubled in the slightest.

Drogheda took the lead early on when Nathan Llewellyn took possession in the middle of the pitch and strode forward. He spread the ball wide to Craig Pentony and the winger raced to the byeline before pulling a pass back to the edge of the box for Santi El-Petra to smash home.

The young Tullamore side were very much on the back foot, with Drogheda attacking down both wings.

Emmanuel Santos headed just over from a whipped-in cross, but Town soon doubled their lead when Pentony once again benefitted from some excellent Llewellyn play. Pentony cut in from the right wing and beat two players before firing low into the far corner.

Town completed their scoring just before half-time when a corner wasn’t cleared properly and the ball bounced around the box before Jack Kileen managed to get a head to it and force it home from close range.

On 50 minutes Doherty made his first change to give Stephen Keeley some game time, replacing Llewellyn.

Tullamore dropped more men behind the ball as they parked the proverbial bus, but Keeley played some decent passes from the middle of the pitch as El-Petra and Santos both continued to threaten.

Tullamore were pinned into their own half for the majority of the second 45 minutes, but Drogheda couldn’t get what would have been a deserved fourth goal and the game petered out in the closing stages.

This was a much-needed win for the Marian Park side. They are now on 12 points but have played the most games in the division to date.

In terms of the managerial situation, the club are still working on the small detail but hope to announce a permanent successor to Wayne Wright this week.

Drogheda TOWN: Niall McDonnell, Shane Caffrey (Andy Hickey), Jack Kileen, Daryl McDonagh, Shane Kierans, Thomas O’Connell, Dale Harding (Luke Gregory), Santi El-Petra, Craig Pentony, Emmanuel Santos, Nathan Llewellyn (Stephen Keeley).