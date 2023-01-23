Louth

Monasterboice-native Jarlath Jones glad he committed to ‘the beautiful game’ after signing for hometown club, Drogheda United

Marcus Cavaroli

THE emergence of Naomh Máirtín as a major force in Louth GAA has tested Jarlath Jones' commitment to 'the beautiful game', but it seems that soccer has won the day after the young defender from Monasterboice signed for Drogheda United last week.

Like many schoolboys, the now 20-year-old played both sports as a child and enjoyed great success at underage level with the Jocks, alongside the likes of Jack Lynch, Dara McDonnell, Ben Callanan and Tom Gray.

