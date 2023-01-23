Monasterboice-native Jarlath Jones glad he committed to ‘the beautiful game’ after signing for hometown club, Drogheda United

THE emergence of Naomh Máirtín as a major force in Louth GAA has tested Jarlath Jones' commitment to 'the beautiful game', but it seems that soccer has won the day after the young defender from Monasterboice signed for Drogheda United last week.

Like many schoolboys, the now 20-year-old played both sports as a child and enjoyed great success at underage level with the Jocks, alongside the likes of Jack Lynch, Dara McDonnell, Ben Callanan and Tom Gray.

But all the while Jones was also giving soccer a serious crack and now he finds himself lining out for the club he used to support from the terraces, following a successful trial in recent weeks. It's an opportunity he intends to grab with both hands.

Looking back at the battle for his attentions between soccer and Gaelic football, Jones told the Drogheda Independent: "As a youngster I would have played Gaelic. All the kids did – I think it's ingrained into the Irish people – and I played up to minor level and won a minor championship with Naomh Máirtín (against St Joseph's in 2019).

"But I've always been big into my soccer and since the age of 13 I was up in Dublin three nights a week. The two sports have been competing against each other but I always had that little bit more interest in soccer.

"I'm a Man United fan and growing up Ronaldo was my favourite player, but Drogheda would have been my local team and I spent a lot of nights growing up watching them play. I remember Mick Cooke being there (as manager) and going to the Aviva to see them against Sligo (in the FAI Cup Final in 2013)."

Eventually Jones caught the eye of Dundalk and he spent time with the Lilywhites' underage set-up – "It was difficult for me to go to Dundalk, but it's just one of these things. Sometimes it's out of your control and you have to do what's best for yourself" – before going on to have a spell with the U19s at Shelbourne at a time when the great Damien Duff had just started coaching at Tolka Park.

That paved the way for another move last summer – this time to play senior football with Athlone Town in the First Division.

It was a successful and enjoyable spell. Ironically, Jones made his debut as a sub in an FAI Cup tie against Drogheda at Head in the Game Park and he went on to play every minute in the midlanders' last nine league games, scoring with a fine free-kick against Waterford on the final night of the season.

"It was good, a step up to first-team football, and I really enjoyed it at Athlone and had a good time," said Jones.

"It gave me the tools to take the opportunity with Drogheda. Kevin Doherty gave me a ring and I came in on trial for a week and really enjoyed it. As soon as I came in they have been great – the club, the staff and the players – and I knew it was a no-brainer.

"For me I'm looking forward to developing as a player and taking my opportunities when they come. I'd consider myself as a strong, versatile defender. I can play anywhere across the back line really.

"Hopefully we can push on and have a good season and stay in the Premier because it is a bigger stage than the First Division.

"I grew up watching Drogheda play and know what passion the fans have for the club and I'm delighted to get going."