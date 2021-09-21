Mis-match ended after 75 minutes

TULLY BOOKMAKERS CUP CHORD CELTIC 12 ELECTRO CELTIC 1 CHORD Celtic eased into the next round of the Tully Cup with a facile win at home to Division 4B side Electro Celtic on Friday night. It was an utter mis-match and the tie was blown up after 75 minutes, with Fiachra Jein’s side certainly blowing off some recent poor results with a clinical display at DIFE. Electro are mid-table in the basement division with seven wins from 10 games, but they were no match for the First Division outfit even though they could have had three goals inside the opening five minutes had they been more lethal in front of goal. Dean Martin made one save, while two other shots went narrowly wide. But Chord opened the scoring early and kept their foot on the gas right up to the half-time whistle, with the score 7-1 to the Drogheda outfit at that stage. Martin was very much a bystander for most of the game, although Electro did get one goal mid-way through the first half from a rare breakaway. That dominance continued into the second half and in the 30-minute period until the game was blown up Chord hit another five goals. All in all there were eight different goalscorers for the winners. Brandon Sullivan hit a hat-trick, while Neil Donnelly and Cormac McGroggan each bagged a brace. Jake Devine, Eoghan Mulroy, Pearse Butler, Niall Smyth and Sevastian Beslic also got their names on the scoresheet. Chord CELTIC: Dean Martin, Ciaran Logue, Jake Devine, Callum Cooney, Dean Haggins, Neil Donnelly, Pearse Butler, Cormac Reid, Cormac McGroggan, Niall Smyth, Brandon Sullivan Subs: Eoghan Mulroy, Sevastian Beslic, Niall Gates, Steven Moore.