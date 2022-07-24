Mickey’s main man in derby once ‘Mor

Gary Clarke of Muirhevnamor is brought down by Quay Celtic's Chris Clarke just inside the area to win a penalty. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A delighted Mickey O'Kane after he scored the second goal for Muirhevnamor against Quay Celtic. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Damien Killeen of Quay Celtic competes for possession with Muirhevnamor's Colm Magill (right) and Mickey O'Kane. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

MUIRHEVNAMOR4

QUAY CELTIC 3

THERE was more than local pride at stake in this two derby on Friday night last and it was the craft and experience of the hosts combined with the brilliant goal-scoring skills of Mickey O’Kane that enabled them to prevail.

O’Kane was the inspiration behind much of Muirhevnamor’s success and he grabbed a first-half hat-trick - including a converted spot kick - that went a long way to secure the points for last season’s league champions.

The result sees them pull five points clear of Quay and continue their climb up the table into joint third position with Parkvilla. They are scheduled to meet the Navan side next, with the latter having played one game fewer.

Muirhevnamor had jumped ahead of last Friday’s visitors the previous week to move into fourth place, and this result makes them the local front-runners to challenge for the title.

However that distinction is by no means beyond Quay should they be able to repeat their second-half display which brought them so close to salvaging a draw here.

They have two games in hand on the champions, and all the top teams have to come to their Clancy Park ground in the second-round series of matches.

Trailing 4-2 at the break, they proceeded to dominate the play in the second period, but couldn’t find a way through the resolute Muirhevnamor defence until 10 minutes from time when Dylan O’Hanlon reduced the deficit to the minimum with a beautifully taken lobbed goal.

In the latter stages Muirhevnamor kept calm and held comfortably onto their slender lead, leaving Quay to ponder how O’Kane and defensive frailties and lapses cost them dearly, and ultimately resulted in their defeat.

Oisin Maher had put the home side in front in the first 10 minutes.

Thomas Daly made it level pegging, only for O’Kane to take matters in hand to restore the lead for Muirhevnamor.

Back Quay came - through Fintan Brady - to level again, but O’Kane tacked on two more goals before the break and was in such hot form that he could have scored once or twice more on the night.

In the second half Muirhevnamor were forced into protecting their advantage as Quay boldly did all they could to rescue at least a draw.

This was their third league defeat in a row, after losing unexpectedly to Rock Celtic and Bellurgan United, two sides who are battling to preserve their top-flight status.

Muirhevnamor have only tasted defeat once and are on a good run, but five draws left them with much leeway to make up on the teams ahead of them.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Brian Begley, Adrian Rafferty, Paul Mallon, Oisin Maher (Sid Banda), Brendan Hughes, Gary Clarke (Seamus Reid), Mathias, Cody Magill, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Mickey O’Kane.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Brian McGuirk, Christopher Clarke, Dylan Cahill, Sean McArdle (Oisin McCumiskey), Danann Killeen, Brian Brady, Adam McKenna (Conor Murphy), Fintan Brady, Dylan O’Hanlon, Thomas Daly.