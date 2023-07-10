Meet the Dundalk-native whose pub could be the hub for Lilywhites supporters on tour this week

While it remains to be seen how the Lilywhites fare in Gibraltar on Thursday, for local man Paddy Pepper, Dundalk’s meeting with Bruno’s Magpies means he’s already onto a winner.

That’s because alongside his wife, Forkhill-native Noeleen Curran, Blackrock man Mark Fleming and Dubliner Stephen O’Donoghue, they are the proprietors of The Liffey Bar in La Línea de la Concepción on the Spanish border with Gibraltar, where most of the travelling fans are staying.

A bumper crowd is expected in The Liffey in the days before and after the game and Paddy, who grew up in Bay Estate, is looking forward to seeing some old and new faces as Stephen O’Donnell’s side come to town.

“It’s a great draw,” he laughed.

“I don't think the standard of football in Gibraltar is probably to the standard of Dundalk so hopefully they'll breeze through.

“I've a cousin and a good few friends making the trip so it should be good. I have tickets and I've my son over for the summer now as well so the two of us will go along to it. We just have a new young baby so the wife will stay at home with him but she might meet us at the bar after.”

Paddy has been working in Gibraltar for the past seven-and-a-half years since first travelling out to work for Dundalk-headquartered bookmakers, BoyleSports.

“I think I was one of the first crew that Boyle’s sent out,” he said.

“I think that was about seven-and-a-half years ago now and I just haven't went back. I fell in love with the climate and the prices. It's a lot cheaper than back home.

“I think they sent out a new contingent just recently. I met a young fella there last week and he had only been out four days. I think a lot of people go out with Boyle’s but then all the gaming companies are based in Gibraltar. Bet365, Ladbrokes and Coral are all there so once you come out there's plenty of options for work really.”

His own interests aside, Paddy said fans are better off staying in La Línea, which is cheaper than Gibraltar.

“Gib would be excessively priced. La Línia isn't Madrid or Barcelona but it has a lot of good qualities. There's some nice beaches and some nice beach bars and it's well priced. Food wise and tapas wise, it's cheap as chips. It's probably cheaper to eat out than do a shop and cook for yourself.

“The food is really nice and I think next week is going to be a scorcher. I think it is going to be 38 degrees on Wednesday and it'll be hot all week.

“The bar is about a five minute walk to the border and then the stadium is only about five or 10 minutes over the border so about 15 minutes. It's handy.”

Paddy will also have some special offers for Dundalk fans.

“Our top seller is Guinness but I wouldn't say in this heat it's a good one. Pints of lager are popular and we'll have bottle deals going with four for €10 or six for €14 and we can put them in buckets with ice. That or Tinto de Verano which is red wine and lemonade. It's a real Spanish drink, nice and refreshing. “In Gibraltar itself there's probably a lot more traditional British places and a lot of pubs with all their type of food. In La Línea there's a wee gem called La Chacra and you'll literally get a steak and chips for €7 or €8. It's really nice and there's another called Bodebar that does good Tapas and nice cold pints of Alhambra.”

So a busy week is expected in The Liffery Bar?

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” said Paddy.

“We had Celtic over before and we done fantastically well so I'd expect similar results but hopefully Dundalk’s result is better,” he said, pointing out that Celtic lost 1-0 to Lincoln Red Imps in 2016.

Another Dundalk man who has made Gibraltar home is avid fan, Niall Durnin, who was most recently back for Shamrock Rovers’ visit to Oriel Park at the end of March.

He said it was “brilliant” news when Dundalk were paired with Bruno’s Magpies.

“I used to be involved with the Trust years ago and I had Colm Murphy on to me straight after the draw about logistics,” he laughed.

“There’s a lot of people over here from Dundalk and it’ll be good to see so many from home over for the few days.”

Niall expects a tough test for Dundalk given the 6pm kick-off local time (5pm Irish time).

“It’s a 4G pitch they have and it’s not in great nick because there’s a lot of football played on it and even if they water it then it just evaporates.

“July here can be really hot and they normally opt for an early kick-off to give them a bit of an advantage. That’s what Lincoln did against Celtic and it was about 35 degrees that day at kick-off. It was just red hot. The pitch then is obviously a bit energy sapping on the legs. It’s just very humid. Like it’s about 27 or 28 degrees today but because of the humidity, you’re sweating when you’re walking,” he said.