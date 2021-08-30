McGroggan strike keeps Chord in promotion hunt

Chord Celtic came from behind to beat Kentstown Rovers 3-2 on Friday night as their promotion push intensifies.

The Drogheda side were 1-0 down early on as Kentstown scored from a corner. It was an open game with both sides having chances and Chord drew level when Sebastian Beslic and Niall Gates combined on the left wing. It was the latter’s cross which was controlled by Cormac Reid in the Kentstown box, he was hacked down and Chord awarded a penalty.

Brandon Sullivan made no mistake from the spot kick, keeping his 100% penalty record this season in-tact.

Another spot kick was awarded soon after but this time to the visitors who also made no mistake to re-take the lead. Indeed the Meath side should have taken a 3-1 lead but debutant keeper Bryan Smyth pulled off a wonderful reaction save to keep the deficit at just one.

Chord completely turned the game around in the second half. The introduction of young Ciaran Logue and his combining with Eoghan Mulroy saw Celtic control the right side of the pitch.

The sides were level when Reid played a speculative pass over the top for Cormac McGroggan out wide. He beat his man and squared to Neil Donnelly who smashed home from close range.

Chord pegged their opponents back for the remainder of the game and continued to push for a winner which eventually came 10 minutes from time.

Another probing ball over the tom from Sullivan saw McGroggan race through and he flicked the ball over the onrushing keeper to secure a valuable three points.

Chord Celtic: Bryan Smith, Eoghan Mulroy, Morgan Browne, Callum Cooney, Sevastian Beslic, Neil Donnelly, Cormac Reid, Raivis Jurjons, Cormac McGroggan, Brandon Sullivan, Niall Gates