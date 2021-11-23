McCann do attitude earns Albion a draw

TERMONFECKIN CELTIC 1

ALBION ROVERS 1

A 94TH-MINUTE Ciaran McCann goal with the last kick of the game secured Albion Rovers a point against the league champions Termonfeckin on Thursday night.

It’s a result which keeps Rovers’ promotion chances still alive, with just one game to go for the Monasterboice team.

Missing almost their entire back line, Danny Gartland opted to include four U-17s in the Termonfeckin squad, three of whom started the game. Indeed it was one of the young debutants, Conor Bird, who opened the scoring. He broke down the left flank before cutting inside and finishing well past Kevin Kelly midway through the first half.

Rovers had some early chances before going behind as James Tester looked to make a nuisance of himself, while Padraig McDonagh on the other wing was causing a lot of problems too.

Nathan Llewellyn forced some saves in the opening 45 minutes, but while Termonfeckin couldn’t add to their lead, their young cohort were very much impressing. Adam Fay, for example, didn’t look at all out of place in midfield.

Rovers upped their tempo early in the second half and got on top. Termonfeckin, though, held firm and Gartland used his bench to keep his side fresh.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on 80 minutes after Gartland had used all his subs and Younger was forced off with an injury.

With five minutes remaining Eoin Hancock skied an effort from just outside the small box and it seemed as though that might have been the last big chance. Then James Tester beat several defenders and went one-on-one with McDonnell and was unlucky to drag his shot wide.

McCann’s late leveller was a sublime solo effort as he gained possession in the middle of the pitch and broke forward before unleashing a strike from 25 yards out which flew into the roof of the net.

Albion Rovers have a huge game on Thursday as they welcome Kentstown to Monasterboice in a game which could decide promotion.

Elsewhere in the division, Ardee Celtic’s game against Donacarney was abandoned with 20 minutes played after Ardee’s Aaron Roche dislocated his knee. The game was scoreless at the time.

Albion: Kevin Kelly, Karl Harding (Gary Maher), Johnny White, Danny Starrs, Aaron Dunne (Sam Dunnigan), Darren McCann, Ciaran McCann, Kieran Hartnett, Josh O’Reilly (Eoin Hancock), Padraig McDonagh, James Tester.

Termonfeckin: Niall McDonnell, Adam Fay (Ryan Brodigan), James Carter, Leon Campbell (David O’Brien), James Younger, Dylan Carney (Tadgh Gallagher), Nathan Llewellen, Jake Farrell, Conor Bird, Karl Brannigan (Jordan Duffy), Dale Harding.