Mandroiu makes his mark as Dundalk fall in Tallaght

18 April 2022; Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers in action against Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Football is a game of fine margins and for Dundalk, they simply didn’t go in their favour on Monday night as the Lilywhites slipped to their second defeat of the season away to Shamrock Rovers.

Stephen O’Donnell set out to frustrate the Hoops on their home patch and it worked for the most part until the 67th minute when a superb through ball by Jack Byrne allowed Danny Mandriou to race in behind Brian Gartland to slot past Nathan Shepperd and seal the win.

That couple of seconds was enough to undo a plan that had been working to a point up until then.

O’Donnell made five changes from the win over Sligo Rovers and while two of them were enforced due to injuries to Dan Williams and Robbie Benson, the decision to leave out Patrick Hoban, Steven Bradley and Andy Boyle raised more than a few eyebrows.

That said, the idea was to frustrate Rovers and try to catch them on the break and it almost worked with Daniel Kelly heading against the crossbar on four minutes before being denied by the legs of Alan Mannus on 37 minutes.

It was fair to say they were the best two chances of the half with Rovers dominating possession without ever really peppering the Dundalk goal. They went closest through Seán Hoare, who was denied by Shepperd from Jack Byrne’s corner on 11 minutes, before Dylan Watts pulled an effort agonisingly wide eight minutes later.

A solitary shot from Byrne – straight at Shepperd – was all the hosts had to show for their efforts early in the second half but then came the decisive moment on 67 minutes when Byrne availed of Mark Connolly being caught high up the pitch having won a header to play a pass in behind Gartland that Mandriou latched onto. Shepperd thought about coming and then hesitated, ultimately getting caught in a bit of a no man’s land as Mandriou slotted home his first goal since the opening day victory over UCD.

While Aidomo Emakhu had a chance to double Stephen Bradley’s side’s lead soon after, Dundalk were never really out of it until Gartland was dismissed for a second bookable offence three minutes from the end for a foul on the young substitute.

It was a harsh pill for the veteran to swallow after being caught out for the goal but perhaps his inclusion was one change too many by the gaffer having only made one 90 minute appearance in a year prior to Monday night. He was ring rusty and it told.

O’Donnell could be applauded for bravery but what he couldn’t have accounted for in his decision to mix it up was the sloppiness of his side, with many basic passes often undercooked. Indeed, for all the undoubted quality that Rovers possess, most of their main threats were created by Dundalk mistakes.

Losing in Tallaght won’t make or break Dundalk’s season but this was an uninspiring display from the champions and you can’t help but think things could have been a little better had the hold up play and physicality of Hoban and the positioning of Boyle been a factor.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Gannon (Lyons 62), Watts (Towell 78), O’Neill, Farrugia (Cotter 61); Byrne (McCann 85), Greene (Emakhu 62), Mandroiu.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Gartland, Connolly, Leahy; Bone, Doyle (O’Kane 79); Sloggett (Hoban 72), Ward (McMillan 72), Adams (Bradley 62); Kelly (Martin 79).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).