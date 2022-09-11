Maguire magic sets Shamrocks on their way to Dundalk U17 League Cup glory

Dundalk Schoolboys' League chairman Michael Dillon presents Shamrocks captain Seán Connolly with the U17 League Cup after Saturday night's final win over Carrick Rovers at Casey's Field. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Greg Shannon was on target twice as Shamrocks captured the U17 League Cup crown at Casey’s Field on Saturday night, a three-goal second half display breaking Carrick Rovers’ resolve under the lights.

For while the winners were always likely to prevail, they were frustrated prior to the change of ends having passed up several glorious opportunities to take the lead during a scoreless opening period.

However, after striker Eoin Maguire – the best player on show prior to his withdrawal through injury – had broken the deadlock two minutes after the interval, Leslie Callan’s boys were in cruise control.

The influence of two-goal Shannon was considerable upon the restart. His pace and strength make for a potent mixture when you factor in his willingness to play on the shoulder of the last defender, always providing an outlet for his full-backs and colleagues out wide.

But when the Hoops weren’t getting as much joy with their through balls – particularly in the first half and into the town-end target – centre-forward Maguire was an omnipresent option to feed off. His comfort and control in receiving various types of supply gave Shamrocks territory and a building block against physically superior opposition.

Both the rangy frontman and Andrew McKay forced Carrick’s hugely impressive goalkeeper, Shane Carolan, into action before DD Reilly rattled the crossbar with the assistant referee’s flag raised for offside.

The victors’ dominance of the opening quarter continued as Shannon blazed over from inside the area and Reilly – again – licked the woodwork with a dipping drive.

Though, having not conceded, Carrick had their best spell leading into half-time with Darren Murphy dragging off target, Cillian Lavery being forced into a superb clearance inside the Shamrocks six-yard box and then Éanna Allen smacking the ’bar with a fabulous free-kick.

The game’s first goal arrived on 47 minutes – and with Callan’s half-time team talk still fresh in mind. Fionn Connolly has a great range of passing and the right-back’s weighted ball over the top was perfect for Maguire to latch on to, which he did, making full use of a fortuitous bounce in cutting inside the covering defender and burying, left-footed, past Carolan.

It was the beginning of a Shamrocks whirlwind as with Ryan Rice-Martin and Conor Callan positionally sound and capable distributors, the Fatima boys penned Carrick into their own half. Reilly nicked the goalframe with a free before the winger’s ferocious drive was unfortunately parried into a crowded area and Shannon was quickest to react, making it 2-0 on 53 minutes.

Overworked Carolan made two more tremendous stops before Shannon skipped on to a loose back pass inside Carrick’s half, rounded the advancing custodian and slid into an empty net.

Save of the night, however, must go to Shamrocks net-minder Raivis Krimins, who somehow clawed away Declan’s Lynch’s precise header with only minutes remaining on the clock.

Afterwards, Shamrocks captain Seán Connolly was presented with the trophy by Dundalk Schoolboys’ League chairman Michael Dillon.

SHAMROCKS: Raivis Krimins; Fionn Connolly, Cillian Lavery, Ryan Rice-Martin, Conor Callan; Oisín McBride, Seán Connolly; DD Reilly, Greg Shannon, Andrew McKay; Eoin Maguire. Subs: Luke O’Connell for McKay, Farouc Ibrahim for Maguire, Matthew McArdle for McBride, Tom Deery for Shannon.

CARRICK ROVERS: Shane Carolan; Jamie Jones, Ben Markey, Augustus Lupari, Conall Marry, Killian Leegan, Declan Lynch, Niall Meehan, Darren Murphy, Eanna Allen. Subs: Danny Lennon for Murphy, Cillian Foy for Markey, Seán O’Reilly for Allen, Rian McCann for Leegan.