‘Magic’ week for local teams in the SFAI Cup

Players from Glen Magic and Torro United extend the hand of friendship before facing each other in the National Cup.

LAST weekend saw the SFAI National Cup second-round matches take place, with many of the Louth girls teams represented in the U12 age group.

The National cups run on into May and June of 2023, which means for many of the LSGL U12 teams that their 2010-born girls would be inelligible this year.

As a result, for Bellurgan United and East Meath United, who were drawn against each other, it would mean fielding a mixture of their U10 and U12 teams.

Two goals from Florrie Levins and a third from Erin Redican were enough to seal victory for EMU in that match and they go through to the next round.

Many of the girls from these teams will face off against each other again this coming weekend as Bellurgan Black host EMU Belles in the LSGL U12 Cup semi-final.

These are two of the strongest teams in the North East, and with only a goal separating them when they last met, this is sure to be a great match.

A combined U12 Glen Magic team also played in the SFAI Cup last weekend, taking on near neighbours Torro United.

Three goals in the first half from Ava O’Donnell and Maddie Reynolds meant that there would be no scares for the Drogheda side this Hallowe’en.

Sinead Konate sent in a fourth goal from distance in the second half, and Ava followed up with two more before the final whistle.

Dromin United also came out on top as they ran out 3-1 winners in their SFAI Cup match against Dunshaughlin Youths.

Round three of the National Cup takes place on the weekend of November 27th, with EMU set to host Bohermeen Celtic, while Dromin United take on Glen Magic.

Again the latter will be a repeat fixture, as Dromin U12s will take on Glen Magic Navy in the quarter-final of the LSGL Cup this coming weekend in Little Wembley.

The league wish the best of luck to their remaining National Cup representatives as they fly the flag for Louth and Meath and show the strength and depth of girls soccer in the region.

Elsewhere, in the LSGL Cup and Shield knockout stages, Square United U12s took on Castletown Belles Blue and booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 victory. They will take on Albion Rovers Black this coming weekend.

Boyne Rovers and Walshestown played out the first leg of their U14 Shield semi-final, and Walshestown clearly had their shooting boots on, banking a 6-2 lead.

The second leg will be played in Parkview this coming weekend, where Boyne Rovers will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and book their place in the final.