Magic of the cup is shown by EMU win

Glen Magic's Lucy on the attack against Park Celtic Summerhill during their second round tie in the National Under-14 Cup.

COUNTY finals earlier in the month, National Cup games last weekend - there’s no stage too big for these Louth girls.

The LSGL clubs have entered the SFAI National Cups for 2021/2022 with real gusto, with 11 teams entering at Under-12 and Under-14 levels.

Round two of the Under-14 competition took place at the weekend and probably the clash of the round was EMU coming up against Drogheda’s own Boyne Rovers.

What a match this turned out to be, with the lead changing hands four times during the course of the game.

A newly envigorated EMU team took the lead early on with two quickfire goals from Lara Synnott and Orla Ivers.

But Boyne Rovers aren’t Major 1 league champions for nothing and Katie Hall and Mya Smith never let their heads drop, grabbing three goals between them to go into the break with the lead.

After the break Synott grabbed an equaliser and EMU soon added another to take the lead at 4-3.

This was classic knockout cup football and neither team were done scoring at that point.

An equaliser for Boyne Rovers set up the perfect finish with the teams locked at 4-4, and both knowing that they’d need a winning goal if they wanted to avoid the penalty shootout.

And the pressure told as an inswinging corner for EMU from Lily O’Neill found the back of the net, and that was enough to seal the tie in her team’s favour.

Elsewhere, Glen Magic travelled to Summerhill to take on Parkceltic in the same competition.

There was a great atmostphere at this game, with a nice touch from Glen Magic as they presented the Parkceltic captain with a pennant specially printed for the match at the kick-off.

Glen Magic played some lovely passing football and although it took a while for it to show on the scoreboard, they finally did get the two goals that their play deserved when Robyn Shanley struck from distance to open the scoring, before Kaitlin Dillon put the seal on a good move with a classic finisher’s goal from inside the six-yard box.

Parkceltic bounced back with a lovely lobbed goal, but Glen Magic took it in their stride and Carolina Mota took matters into her own hands by scoring a wonderful individual goal into the roof of the net.

It was 3-1 at half-time and Carolina would quickly make it four with her second of the game after the teams resumed play.

In the end she completed her hat-trick and there were two fine goals for April O’Donoghue, plus a couple more good goals for Parkceltic to make sure that the referee was kept busy with his notes.

In the end it was a good win for Glen Magic and they progressed to the next round where they will meet EMU in January.

The strength of LSGL teams in the North East section, with Rock Celtic still to play their tie against Athboy, means that the league are sure to have at least one team in the last 32 as the compeition starts to heat up.