Macari delighted to be staying at Dundalk

Lewis Macari grew up in Stoke as a Stoke City supporter.

His dad and uncle played for the club, while his grandad, Lou, is footballing royalty in that part of England.

It’s fair to say he dreamt many times over the years of representing his hometown club.

While that’s a dream that still burns deep within him, the 20-year-old says there’s nowhere he’d rather be than Dundalk right now as he looks to complete an incredible journey the club have embarked on this season.

The young defender was a relative unknown when he arrived to Oriel Park on-loan at the start of the season but he has featured in all 21 of the club’s matches so far this season – starting 20 of them – to help Stephen O’Donnell’s side into second place in the table.

Such has been his growth here that he’s happy to put his Stoke ambitions to one side for another six months to see how this season pans out here.

“I really wanted to stay,” he told The Argus after Friday’s win over UCD.

“I feel like I'm having a good time here and the football is good. I'm enjoying everything about it so I felt it was only right to stay until the end of the season and see where we can go as a team.”

Those at Stoke are also very pleased with his progress, he revealed.

“Yeah, they've been very happy and that's one of the main reasons why they wanted to keep me here because they've been happy with how I've been progressing and they think that the league is a good standard, which it is.

“They've been watching most of the games and they've seen my clips and they've been happy with how I've been doing and that's why they wanted to keep me out here and see where I am come November when I go back there.”

One of the key progressions Macari has made has been growing into the right back slot – a position he had barely played in prior to his arrival in Ireland at the start of the year.

“I was mainly a centre-back back at Stoke. At U23s, I was playing centre-half. I played a little bit at right-back but mainly centre-half but I came here to be a right-back and I feel like I'm settling into that position now quite well.”

Settle into it he has. As well as improving offensively all the time, Macari has helped Dundalk to keep 10 clean sheets so far this season with the Lilywhites now having gone 471 minutes and counting since they last conceded – a stat he is quite rightly proud of.

“We said from the start of the season that we wanted to make sure that we got loads of clean sheets and keep tight at the back.

“After the first couple of games of the season, I think since then we've been very good at the back and we haven't conceded many goals. Keeping clean sheets as a defender is first and foremost. If you get clean sheets all you need is one goal and you'll win the game so in that regard I think it has been going very well.”

Macari clearly feels there is more to come from him and his team-mates this season and while Shamrock Rovers will take some catching, it’s one chase he hasn’t given up on.

“I feel like we've made it a fortress here now at Oriel. We're confident every time we play here now but if we can just pick up more points away from home and try to turn some of the draws into wins away from home then I feel like we've got a real chance and we can put pressure on Rovers. We move on now to Drogheda next week away and we'll keep taking each game as it comes.”

That match at Head in the Game Park is the first of Dundalk’s two games in hand over the league leaders meaning it takes on extra significance.

“It's a big game being a derby,” he said.

“That's one of the games we lost earlier in the season away at Drogheda so it's a big game overall. We just want to make sure that we're focused on it now so we'll prepare all through the week and make sure that we do all we can to get the win,” said Macari.