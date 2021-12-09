Luckless Town happy to take the positives

TEMPLEOGUE UNITED 2

DROGHEDA TOWN 1

MANAGER Paul Crowley heaped praise on his players after they gave Templeogue United a big scare in this Permanent TSB Metropolitan Cup first-round tie at Tymon Park on Friday night.

The Marian Park side lost one of their starters Sean Caffrey during the pre-match warm-up and James Traynor followed him to the sideline after just three minutes after failing to shake off a niggling injury from earlier in the week.

It looked as if Town would be forced into a second substitution just 15 minutes in when left-back Daryl McDonagh took a heavy knock to the ankle, but he played on despite obvious discomfort and that deternination summed up the team performance.

Templeogue, who play in Division 1A of the Leinster Senior League, one tier above Town, scored first after 20 minutes when their player went one-on-one with keeper Lee McGuinness who managed to get a touch to force hin wide.

However, the Templeogue man managed to retain possession, and with McGuinness stranded out of his goal the ball was squared to the edge of the box fron where it was finished to the net.

Town, though, responded before the half-hour mark when Stephen Carter whipped in a corner kick towards Ricardo Dusa who got across his marker and powered a header to the Templeogue net.

As the clock ticked towards half-time it looked as if Town would head into the break on level terms, but in the final moments a corner kick was half-cleared before the ball was fired back in and headed home for 2-1.

The visitors hung in throughout the second half and gave as good as they got, and in the final seconds they came agonisingly close to forcing extra time, only for substitute Emmanuel Santos to fire narrowly wide after going one-on-one with the Templegue goalkeeper.

“The second-half performance was probably as good as we’ve given,” said Crowley.

“We were 2-1 down, but in the second half I was as composed and relaxed as I’ve ever been on the sideline. We took over the game possession wise and I said to my assistant we will score.

“We got the chance at the end and on another night we scored them.

“It was a soft goal we conceded just before half-time, but the response was what we wanted.

“Defensively we were excellent and that was the most pleasing thing for me overall because we needed to hang in.

“It was such a positive performance, especially after losing two players.

“I thought Daryl was going to have to come off as well. He got a crack on the ankle and was limping around for about 20 minutes afterwards, but he went into three tackles - talk about a man of steel!”

Town won’t be in competitive action now until the new year, but they have organised a friendly against fellow Leinster Senior League side Boyne Rovers on December 16th in DIFE, with another to be confirmed that is due to take place just after Christmas.

DROGHEDA TOWN: Lee McGuinness, Andy Hickey, Ricardo Dusa, James Traynor (Craig Pentony), Daryl McDonagh (Luke Gregory); Sean Brennan, Stephen Keeley, Nemanja Crnogorac, Mikey Connolly, Stephen Carter; Shaun Bannon (Emmanuel Santos).