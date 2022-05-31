Louth girls up for the cup!

FAI Development Officer Mick Neville with former Irish international and recent FAI Hall of Fame inductee Paula Gorham at last week's launch of the Louth ETP Gaynor Cup squad.

Liam Gaynor, nephew of Louth native Kevin Gaynor in whose honour the Gaynor Cup tournament is named, at last week's launch in Dundalk's Imperial Hotel.

The Louth ETP squad pictured with Dundalk Credit Union sponsors Frankie Watters and Megan Hughes at last week's Gaynor Cup launch night organised by the Louth School Girls League.

FOR the first time in a decade Louth are sending a team to the prestigious Gaynor Cup competition later this week, and so it was fitting that the squad was given a full launch and send-off at the Imperial Hotel in Dundalk last week.

The Gaynor Cup is an annual residential U14 girls’ soccer tournament involving all of the representative ETP squads from across Ireland.

Run by the SFAI and back to its full glory in 2022 after Covid-19 intervened during these past two years, it takes place in University of Limerick in the first week of June.

Speakers on the launch night were FAI Development Officer Mick Neville and Rob Sweeney from the FAI High Performance team.

Laura Donovan also had kind works of support for the girls, as a former Gaynor Cup coach, development officer and also from the perspective of her current role with Drogheda United.

Guest of honour on the night was Dundalk native Paula Gorham, a former Ireland international who was recently inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame. Paula had great words of inspiration for the ETP squad, with a key focus on enjoying the moments and cherishing the experience that is tournament football.

Dundalk Credit Union have been an amazing sponsor for the Louth School Girls League and all three of the current LSGL ETP squads.

Their representative Frankie Watters, who has been a founding father of the Louth School Girls League since day one, spoke with huge pride and admiration for the girls and for what they’ve achieved.

The girls travel down to Limerick this Thursday and do so with great momentum after winning the SFAI Inter League Trophy Final on Sunday, playing a year up at under-15 level.

They came from a goal down to beat Midlands 2-1.

Louth have been drawn in Group 1 where they will face MGL South, Waterford, Kildare and Cavan/Monaghan in the first stage of the tournament which kicks off next Tuesday.