Louth claim crown with superb display

HAVING only formed the LSGL in 2019, it was a surprise to many that Louth would have a girls county squad ready for the 2020 under-13 Gaynor Cup.

Even more of a surprise then for them to make it to the Trophy final and ultimately to go on and win it. But that is what they have done, this Sunday gone, when the delayed final was played against Kildare in Monasterboice.

Louth not only showed up, but did so with clear intent from the very first kick of the ball and were deservingly leading by 2 goals to nil at half time. Emma Gaughran scored both of those goals, coming in off the left wing and striking from long range with power and accuracy.

More goals would follow in the second half, with another Rock Celtic star Naoise Smith grabbing a third goal before Sarah McCaffrey showed some true class with a lovely strike into the top right corner. Kildare never gave up to be fair to them and pulled one back before the end, scoring a lovely goal from the right hand side.

The visible talent amongst the girls in Louth is starting to become hard to ignore and certainly won’t have gone unnoticed on Sunday. With Mick Neville, Frankie Watters and Ger McDermott all in attendance, there will certainly have been some notes taken and players marked for future reference.

Another team taking pride in the growth of the Louth School Girls league and in Sunday’s success, will be the Dundalk Credit Union.

Having sponsored and supported the league from its inception, a new deal has been signed in the last few days, that will see DCU continue to be the sponsor for the League and the ETP squads for the next three years.

The real strength of the league is of course the talent coming through the pipeline, the under-7 and under-9 girls that will be watching these Gaynor Trophy winners and looking to emulate them. The outlook there in Louth is even better.

Next Saturday, 21st, sees the next round of the under-7 blitzes in Muirhevnamor and also in Little Wembley in Drogheda. Clubs should contact the league to attend either of these sessions.