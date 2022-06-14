Louth are ‘Bowl’ed over by success!

Beatrice Silickaite celebrates after the 1-0 victory against Longford in the semi-final.

Albion Rovers player Sarah McCaffrey shows some skill for Louth on the wing before her two second-half goals killed the tie.

The Louth U14 Girls ETP squad after their 3-0 victory in the Gaynor Cup Bowl final against Carlow.

DESCRIBED as a festival of football, the Gaynor Cup certainly lived up to that reputation last week and the Louth team thrived in the impressive surroundings of University of Limerick as they finished the prestigious competition as Gaynor Bowl champions.

With 25 representative U14 ETP girls squads from all over Ireland, this was a tournament to showcase the quality of grassroots girls football.

Louth were drawn in what would prove to be the toughest group, facing the highly fancied Dublin-based MGL South in their first match, and although they battled well the result went MGL’s way – 3-0.

Spoiler alert, that would be Louth’s only loss all week!

There were two matches on Wednesday and the early game against Waterford finished in a 1-1 draw which was a huge boost for team morale.

The afternoon game was against Cavan/Monaghan and a strong Louth performance resulted in a 4-0 victory which left the Wee County girls sitting second in the table after day two.

The final game for Louth against Kildare proved to be a very close encounter.

Kildare took the lead just before half-time with a stunning strike from distance after a strong run down the wing. But, undaunted, Louth fought back and scored directly from a corner in the second half through Robyn Shanley.

That game finished 1-1, leaving Louth still second in the group but in danger of being leapfrogged.

That’s how it panned out as Waterford pipped Kildare 1-0 in their final match to take second spot and send Louth into the Bowl competition.

MGL South, incidentally, topped the group with a 100% record and would go on to win the Gaynor Cup by the end of the week.

For Louth there was a semi-final against Longford, and a penalty converted by Niamh Norton gave them the lead. That ultimately proved to be the winner, although In the dying minutes a fingertip save from keeper Laura Fanning was needed to keep it that way.

And so Louth progressed to the Bowl final against Carlow.

The deadlock in the decider was broken on 25 minutes when Norton scored from open play.

Carlow continued to play well and posed a threat throughout, but the Louth defence was excellent and would not be broken.

In fact crosses from two of the defenders – Shanley and Wendy Benedo – would lead to the goals that made it 3-0 and killed off the game, both scored by Sarah McCaffrey. The Albion Rovers player was lethal in front of goal throughout the week, netted four goals during the six matchesand was named as player of the final by the referees on the day.

Louth, as worthy Gaynor Bowl champions, then celebrated in style – and they deserved it because as anyone who has played tournament football will attest to, it’s never plain sailing.

Injuries mounted throughout the week, with emergency physios required by day two. A fall down the stairs was another cause for concern, and a nasty head clash in the final meant a rejig in defence as an already heavily strapped Sophie Clarke came on and gave everything to help keep that clean sheet.

Louth, who traditionally play in red, have now adopted blue as their second favourite colour, after the semi-final and final performances and the girls were allowed to keep the blue jerseys as a memento from the week.

And what memories this team now have. During the two years since being formed they have won the 2020 Gaynor Trophy final, finished runners-up in the 2021 Gaynor Plate and over the past fortnight won both the 2022 Interleagues Trophy and Gaynor Bowl.

These girls, nine of whom are now in FAI Centres of Excellence across the North Region, have great things ahead of them and the future looks very bright for girls football in Louth and indeed beyond judging from the standard on display in Limerick.