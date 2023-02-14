Louie Annesley determined to make a name for himself at Dundalk – ‘I’m really excited for this season on a personal level’

New signing Louie Annesley insists he has come to Dundalk to make a name for himself. Picture: Sportsfile

New signing Louie Annesley insists he has come to Dundalk to make a name for himself.

While Oriel Park might be just a stepping stone to bigger plans he has, the Gibraltar international will no doubt depart an iconic figure if he achieves all his aims in the SSE Airtricity League.

It’s not uncommon at this time of year for players and managers to play their hopes down for the season ahead. Not Annesley. The recent signing from Blackburn Rovers has set his sights as high as possible for the coming months with the Europa Conference League group stages and a title bid foremost in his thoughts.

Asked how his move from Ewood Park came about, the 22-year-old said a desire to play more first-team games and the chance to play in Europe meant that was immediately interested in hooking up with Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

“I had been at Blackburn Rovers for a long time and I just think it was my time to move on to play some men’s football and really kick on in my career. I thought it was the perfect move really for me,” he said.

“Europe was definitely one of the carrots that attracted me here. It’s something I’ve experienced when I was really young but I only came on in one or two of them but they’re the games that everyone wanted to play in. The competition is so high that to play well in those games it can put your name on the map but also we want to reach the group stages. For us, that’s our aim and then domestically as well, we want to win the league.”

Annesley’s progress will no doubt be tracked by fans throughout the league. With 35 international caps for Gibraltar, the London-born player is likely to be facing off against Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland in two Euro Qualifiers this year.

Indeed, Annesley has previously featured twice against Ireland in the 1-0 win courtesy of Jeff Hendrick’s goal at Victoria Stadium in March 2019 – a game best remembered for John Delaney stepping down as the FAI’s CEO to move to the newly-created position of Executive Vice-President – and the 2-0 win at the Aviva Stadium in June 2019 when a Joseph Chipolina own goal and stoppage time header from Robbie Brady secured the win for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Like with his domestic ambitions, Annesley insists he’ll be hoping to get the better of the Irish when they meet at the Aviva Stadium on June 19 and back in Gibraltar on October 16.

“Definitely,” he smiled when asked about the Irish games.

“I hope I have some fans in the Ireland end now but nothing changes. I’ll be going into that game with the same mentality and we’ll be trying to win it this time.”

Before then, Annesley is hoping to be involved in Julio César Ribas’ squads for matches against Greece and the Netherlands next month and World Cup finalists France in June.

He feels the experience of going to toe to toe with players of the calibre of Cody Gakpo and Kylian Mbappe will only make him a better play week in, week out for Dundalk.

“Definitely. They’re the games I look forward to,” he said.

“It’s the exact same with Europe here. They’re the games that put you on the map and get your name out there but I’ve got to perform and do well to do that so it’s down to me really.

“I’m really excited for this season on a personal level but also from a team perspective because the environment here is excellent. I’ve only been here for four weeks but I’ve enjoyed every one of them.

“We were all strangers when I arrived but we’ve got a few like Alfie Lewis and Hayden Muller who are from London so we knew of each other from playing against each other at younger age groups but, like I say, the environment in the group is great and we’ve a great togetherness. It’s a real tight knit group.”

Pre-season has been an adjustment for Annesley as he gets used to a tempo. He has also shown his versatility at times too, which could be useful throughout the season. While he primarily plays as a defensive midfielder for his country though, he says it is his intention to hopefully cement a place at centre-back in Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

“I’m a centre-half by trade and that’s the position I want to play but obviously I like to be versatile as well with centre midfield, left back and right back and I like to think I’m comfortable in all of them but, wherever needed, I’m happy to play.

“This was my second pre-season of the year but it has been good to get a feel for the league here. It’s a complete different tempo to U23 football. It’s a lot quicker and faster so it’s just about adapting to that really and obviously the league is getting a lot better and it is a really good level as well,” he said.