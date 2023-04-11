Louth

Losses put Dundalk recruitment policy in the spotlight

Rayhaan Tulloch of Dundalk reacts during Monday's SSE Airtricity Premier Division match against Cork City at Turner's Cross. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Rayhaan Tulloch of Dundalk reacts during Monday's SSE Airtricity Premier Division match against Cork City at Turner's Cross. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kevin Mulligan

DUNDALK’S season, built on shaky foundations, is starting to crumble at the edges under the weight of injuries, illness, and a dubious transfer policy that places an over-reliance on the UK market and loanees.

Friday night’s defeat at home by Sligo Rovers, following on from the drubbing by Shamrock Rovers the previous week, has shattered the invincible home home record built over the previous season, for in the space of two weeks the team have lost three times at Oriel Park, in contrast to last year when they incurred just the one defeat at the venue.

