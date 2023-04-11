Losses put Dundalk recruitment policy in the spotlight

DUNDALK’S season, built on shaky foundations, is starting to crumble at the edges under the weight of injuries, illness, and a dubious transfer policy that places an over-reliance on the UK market and loanees.

Friday night’s defeat at home by Sligo Rovers, following on from the drubbing by Shamrock Rovers the previous week, has shattered the invincible home home record built over the previous season, for in the space of two weeks the team have lost three times at Oriel Park, in contrast to last year when they incurred just the one defeat at the venue.

Following on from Friday night, Monday’s 1-0 defeat by second-from-bottom Cork City in Turner’s Cross has meant that the team have scored just two goals in five games and have worryingly plummeted down the Premier Division table from third top to third from bottom.

These three league defeats in succession have intensified the pressure on head coach Stephen O’Donnell, for while he defiantly searches for the positives amid the handicap of having to cope with missing players, he cannot cover his ears to the whispering noises of discontent emanating from the terraces.

He has himself contributed to that discontent with his continual rotation of the team, and while the burden of having to play two games in four days is a contributing factor - as is the pressure from parent clubs to ensure that loan players get adequate starting opportunities - it is difficult to fathom some of O’Donnell’s decisions.

Why, for example, was Greg Sloggett left out of the starting XI against Sligo when he has been the most consistent of his midfielders since the start of the season?

Sloggett was restored to the starting line-up in Cork, but again there was a lack of any physical presence or penetration in attack against a Cork team that scrapped for every ball, winning most if not all of the 50/50 battles.

The Dundalk players lacked the aggression shown by their opponents and didn’t seem to have the heart for the contest.

It is a worrying time for the club and O’Donnell, for with finances crucial for survival it is difficult to see attendances at Oriel Park sustaining current levels, and there is the prospect of playing in Europe with a team that is lacking in confidence, has yet to settle on the best starting XI and has no discernable playing structure.

Those injuries - especially to Patrick Hoban, Paul Doyle and John Mountney, together with Louie Annesley’s illness and the suspension of Robbie Benson, have certainty contributed to O’Donnell’s desire to find his best XI, but he must be worried, as are the fans, that a number of players brought into the club are finding it very difficult to cope with the physical demands of the League of Ireland.

Typical of that was the game in Cork on Monday, for it was a very scrappy affair, with the high wind, rain and an uneven surface making it difficult for the players, but to their credit Cork played the conditions better.

With the wind at their backs they continually hoisted the ball from deep onto the Dundalk centre-backs, getting their reward for the only goal of the game when Ruairi Keating outjumped Andy Boyle to knock the ball onto to Cian Murphy who was left all alone to slot the ball under the advancing Nathan Shepperd.

Indeed Dundalk were fortunate not to go two down before the interval when only the intervention of Sloggett in clearing a dangerous cross in front of his goal saved the day.

Against the wind Dundalk hardly mounted a goal threat in the first half, with Daniel Kelly, who started as the main striker, replaced by John Martin at the interval.

With the wind at their backs Dundalk dominated possession, but apart from two Tulloch efforts that went narrowly wide they rarely looked like breaching the home defence that relished dealing with the succession of long, hopeful crosses, mostly delivered from deep.

Against Sligo on Friday last O’Donnell made changes to his back four, with Hayden Muller renewing his partnership with Andy Boyle that started the season, but he hadn’t played since the scoreless draw with Derry City, while a completely new midfield combination of Alfie Lewis, Johannes Yli-Kokko and Connor Malley was tried.

Up front, with Robbie Benson missing because of injury, Ryan O’Kane came into the side for his first start in a league match since the second game of the season, but the Dundalk-born winger is struggling for the form that made him such an exciting prospect last season.

Inconsistency in selection is eating into the confidence of players, O’Kane being an obvious example, but he showed a glimpse of the talent that he possesses when he brought the best out of Sligo keeper Luke McNicholas with one of only two efforts of note on goal in the first half.

O’Kane, having availed of a mis-placed pass that allowed him run at the visitors’ defence, fired a blistering shot that McNicholas did well to turn over the bar.

The Sligo keeper had to produce his best a little later when wing-back Archie Davies found himself in an advanced position and with no available support elected to have a go himself, unleashing a fine 30-yard rocket that McNicholas again turned over the bar.

By that stage Dundalk were a goal down, the result of poor defending, for when Davies was sucked towards the centre and with winger Rayhaan Tulloch unwilling to funnel back to provide cover, Sligo opened up acres of space on the left.

Will Fitzgerald, who was a constant threat, exploited it to control the ball and advance to the edge of the box for a cross that found the retreating Dundalk defenders running towards their own goal.

They appealed in vain for offside as Max Mata had the simple task of converting from a few yards for his sixth goal of the season, illustrating the value of having a penalty box poacher.

It was Sligo’s best and perhaps only real threatening attack of the half, for having secured the lead after 17 minutes they seemed content to sit back, comfortably managing Dundalk’s best attempts at trying to break them down.

With half-time beckoning and little prospect of an equaliser, Tulloch, who had been ineffective on the right, switched with O’Kane for his more favoured left wing position, bringing almost instant reward when he bamboozled two defenders with a very neat piece of trickery along the endline, tempting one into a tackle that inevitably led to a penalty.

The West Brom loanee took the kick himself in the absence of regular taker Pat Hoban, and he was fortunate that his first effort - which was too near the keeper and at a good height for him - was parried by McNicholas into Tulloch’s path and he did well to convert the rebound.

That goal, his third of the season, makes the 21-year-old Dundalk’s leading scorer, but while undoubtedly he is a talented player he can infuriate with his failure to track back, and perhaps because he wasn’t playing regularly until arriving at Oriel Park he tends to fade quickly.

The second half, in which Dundalk had sufficient possession to promise a winner, never delivered because of a lack of penetration in the final third, and the desperation in the Dundalk camp to somehow contrive a goal was illustrated in the decision to replace John Martin in the main striking role with Keith Ward who has neither the physical presence or height to play that role.

Supporters who suffered the frustration of the second half without a noteworthy attempt on goal had settled for a point when, inexplicably, in the 90th minute they persisted with their preference to play out from the back.

It started with keeper Nathan Shepperd who seemed uncertain whether to boot the ball upfield, but eventually he fed Andy Boyle who in turn played the ball to Alfie Lewis who was immediately closed down.

By then the Sligo players had copped onto Lewis’ preference to hold onto the ball and rely on his close skills to retain possession, but this time he was pick-pocketed, leaving his defence exposed as substitute Stafan Radosavljevic slipped in for an easy finish.

It may be too early to push the panic button, but unless there is considerable improvement at home to another struggling side, Derry City, on Sunday, the pressure on O’Donnell and the board will intensify, with their recruitment policy coming under scrutiny.